The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the chairman of its National Convention Committee (NCC).

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition party at its 99th meeting in July fixed the elective convention for 15 and 16 November in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Last week, the PDP inaugurated a 44-member committee to recommend a formula for the zoning of the national offices.

Mr Ologunagba said in the statement that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, will serve as deputy chairman of the committee, while a former Minister of Special Duties and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kabiru Turaki, was named deputy chairman II.

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, was appointed secretary of the convention.

The PDP spokesperson explained that the appointments were approved by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) as part of preparations to ensure a successful convention.

He also listed 106 other members of the committee, including the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, and the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Expectations at the convention

The convention, expected to attract thousands of delegates and party faithful from across the country, will elect new national officers for the party.

It will also provide a platform for the PDP to review its activities, strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections, and possibly resolve lingering internal leadership disputes.

This will be the first major national gathering of the party since the 2023 general elections. The party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lost the election though it retained control of some states.

Previous conventions

In October 2021, the PDP’s national convention elected members of the NWC, with a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as national chairman, while Umar Damagum was elected as the deputy national chairman (North) and Taofeek Arapaja as deputy national chairman (South).

In 2022, the PDP’s last national convention in May 2022 produced Atiku as its candidate ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.