The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has rejected the conduct of the by-election held on Saturday in Kaura Namoda South Constituency, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of perpetrating widespread electoral fraud with the backing of the military and bandits.

Addressing journalists in Gusau on Sunday, the State Chairman of the PDP, Jibo Magayaki Jamilu, described the exercise as “a theatre of intimidation, violence, and electoral malpractice” that fell short of democratic standards.

According to him, what should have been a peaceful poll turned into “a shameful episode” where voters, party agents, and PDP officials were harassed, brutalised, and denied access to polling units and collation centres.

“In Sakaji Ward, for instance, there was no election at all. Results were fabricated by the APC in connivance with the military, without the presence of our agents,” he alleged.

Mr Jamilu claimed that soldiers were deployed inside polling centres across the constituency, contrary to provisions of the Electoral Act and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which require security personnel to remain at least 50 metres away from polling units.

“Shockingly, soldiers were stationed directly inside polling centres, escorting ballot boxes and openly aiding the rigging machinery of the APC,” he told reporters.

The PDP further alleged that bandit leaders were also used to intimidate voters in some wards. “Electorates were threatened not to return home alive if they voted for PDP. This crude and barbaric tactic represents the height of desperation and recklessness of the APC,” the party said.

The opposition party lamented what it described as a gross misuse of federal power, noting that while the military is being deployed to influence elections, the same level of commitment has not been shown in protecting rural communities from persistent bandit attacks.

“It is deeply ironic and painful that the same military being used to militarise our elections cannot be deployed effectively to protect the lives and properties of our people who are daily under siege,” the PDP chairman said.

The party warned that unless such practices are checked, they could threaten Nigeria’s democracy. “If this dangerous trend continues, it will completely destroy democracy in Nigeria. We state categorically that we will no longer tolerate such undemocratic practices in future elections,” Mr Jamilu added.

Despite the alleged intimidation, the PDP expressed pride in its supporters, who it said remained resilient and courageous in the face of harassment. The party maintained that the election outcome was not a reflection of the will of Zamfara people.

“This election has clearly demonstrated that APC has lost the support of the people in Zamfara State and across Nigeria,” the statement read.

The PDP urged its members and loyalists to remain calm, assuring that the party remains strong, resolute, and confident that justice will prevail.

INEC is yet to respond to the allegations at the time of filing this report. The military authorities and the APC have also not issued official statements on the matter.