The Imo State Government has banned graduation parties for nursery and junior secondary school (JSS 3) students in Imo State.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Bernard Ikegwuoha, announced the directive in a memo dated 8 August.

The memo was addressed to parents, guardians, and school proprietors in the state.

Mr Ikegwuoha, a professor, said only graduating primary six students and senior secondary school students will be permitted to hold such parties.

“Henceforth, graduation ceremonies and parties for Kindergarten, Nursery, and JSS 3 students are hereby abolished,” he said in the memo.

The commissioner explained that the new government policy was intended to reduce unnecessary expenses for parents and guide them to focus on their children’s academic achievement at the end of primary and secondary school cycles.

‘No change of textbooks’

Mr Ikegwuoha said the Imo State Government has also ordered schools to stop the yearly change of textbooks.

He said the government has directed that approved books must be used for a minimum of four years, adding that the measure would allow siblings to reuse books, ease financial strain on families, and promote consistency in teaching.

“Proprietors of faith-based and private schools must adhere to the approved list of textbooks. Frequent changes are financially burdensome for parents and undermine educational stability.

“By adopting the approved textbooks for the specified period, schools can foster a more efficient and effective learning environment,” the commissioner said.

Monitoring compliance

Mr Ikegwuoha said the new policies on graduation and textbooks took immediate effect across all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The commissioner said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would monitor compliance as well as take immediate action to ensure effective implementation of the policy across schools in the state.

“By implementing these guidelines, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education aims to promote a more focused and efficient educational system in Imo State, ultimately benefiting students, parents, guardians and the broader community,” he stated.

NOA backs Imo govt

Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has backed the Imo State Government over the new policies, particularly the ban on graduation ceremonies for nursery, kindergarten, and JSS 3.

The Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Monday, described the ban as a bold attempt to tackle “wasteful and socially unproductive practices” in Nigeria’s education system.

Mr Issa-Onilu lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo for “setting a standard that prioritises value reorientation, discipline, and responsible upbringing” over what he termed “an unhealthy culture” of flamboyance among children.

“Early exposure to lavish celebrations distorts the values of hard work, humility, and delayed gratification which are essential for personal growth and national development,” he said.

The director-general urged other states in Nigeria to adopt similar policies, noting that such measures foster a more disciplined and value-driven education system, rooted in hard work, resilience, and perseverance.

“The policy contributes to a healthier educational environment by emphasising academic focus over extravagant celebrations during the early stages of schooling,” he stated.