The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday inaugurated a 44-member zoning committee mandated to recommend how the party’s national offices will be distributed across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones ahead of its next elective national convention.

The committee will also advise on the zoning of the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

The committee is chaired by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri. Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal will serve as vice chairman, and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang as secretary.

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, inaugurated the committee during the ceremony held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The zoning committee

The PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) first constituted the zoning committee during its 99th meeting in May.

The committee’s mandate includes allocating national offices among the six geopolitical zones and determining which zone will secure the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

The PDP zoning policy is entrenched in its constitution and manifesto.

The party constitution specifically provides for the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices to ensure equity, justice, and fairness.

Over the years, the NEC has routinely set up similar committees ahead of major conventions. A 37-member zoning committee chaired by former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom was constituted ahead of the 2023 elections.

That committee was divided at the time. Southern leaders pushed for the presidential ticket to be zoned to the South in the spirit of fairness, while northern leaders argued it should remain in the North because of the region’s perceived lack of benefit from the 2019 election outcome.

Ultimately, the PDP opted against zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to any specific region, opening the race to all aspirants, a decision that saw former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

However, some members of the party and five governors led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, kicked against Atiku’s emergence and worked against him during the election. Mr Wike, now the FCT minister, was an aspirant but lost to the former vice president in the primary election.

Atiku, who was also the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 election, has since resigned from the party under which he became the country’s vice president in 1999.

With internal rifts still lingering, many Nigerians are watching closely to see whether the new zoning committee will also face similar divisions as it undertakes its assignment.

Prioritising fairness, equity

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr Damagum urged the members to prioritise fairness, equity, and strategic thinking, while carrying out the assignment.

He stressed that the panel’s work would be crucial in shaping the party’s internal balance of power and preparing it for electoral victory in 2027.

“This committee is the engine room where we lay the political foundation for the leadership of the PDP over the next four years. The decisions you take will shape our ability to serve Nigerians, win elections, and defend the democratic values we represent.

“Our zoning process must reflect fairness, equity, and strategic thinking, as well as strengthen our unity, reward loyalty, and position us for electoral victory. I trust that the zoning committee will approach its task with wisdom, foresight, and a full understanding of the bigger picture: PDP over anyone, and PDP above any personal interest,” he said.

Mr Damagum acknowledged the party’s internal crisis, but maintained that the PDP remains resilient.

“We operate in a dynamic political terrain, sometimes turbulent, always demanding the very best from us. In recent times, we have faced changes in leadership and the departure of some members who chose a different path, yet we remain standing because the PDP is bigger than any individual, stronger than any momentary setback, and destined to remain a central force in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“We need leaders of integrity, creativity, and capacity. We must place individuals who inspire confidence, mobilise effectively, and speak to the hopes of Nigerians. Please, members of this committee, do keep in mind that the deputies are just as important as the principals.

“I speak from experience. I ran for and was elected to the position of national deputy chairman (north). Yet, due to political circumstances, I was thrust into the role of leading our great party nationally,” he said.