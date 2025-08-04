The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has released the timetable for the party’s elective national convention, scheduled for 15 and 16 November.

The timetable was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the timetable, the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms will commence on 3 September and end on 22 September while the last day for return of completed forms is 26 September.

The party also fixed the screening of all aspirants for 30 September, publication of cleared aspirants on 2 October and screening appeals for 6 October

The statement said that publication of names of final aspirants will be on 10 October.

The national convention will take place on 15 to 16 November., while handing over is expected to take place between 1 and 8 December.

On 24 July, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition party fixed the date for its national convention holding in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.