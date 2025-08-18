The Association of Resident Doctors, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, on Monday, issued a 12-day strike notice to the Kaduna State government.

The doctors are demanding the full implementation and payment of 100 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) 2024 as adjusted, with two-month arrears.

The President of the hospital chapter, Josiah Yakubu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mr Yakubu said the association unanimously decided during its congress to issue an ultimatum to the state government, starting from Monday, 18 August.

He said the association observed the continued exodus of resident doctors to federal institutions and other neighbouring states with better welfare packages, largely due to poor remuneration in the state.

Mr Yakubu further said the resultant effect of brain drain and burnout effect syndrome was on the increase.

He appreciated the commitment so far shown by the state government during negotiations toward ensuring that its promises were fulfilled.

Mr Yakubu said the congress observed with concern that despite signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the remuneration issue, their demands had yet to be implemented within the two months promised by the government’s representative.

“Congress awaits the implementation of the negotiation committee’s report that was submitted to the governor and delays the resumption of the suspended strike, following the expiration of the MoU on 5 August.

“Considering all the positive efforts made by the governor, the Congress, in its magnanimity, is sending a reminder on the above demands.

“Failure to implement them before the end of the month will leave the congress with no option but to down tools and resume its previously suspended indefinite action,” he said.

Mr Yakubu called on all the association’s members to continue to work and allow the government to implement the 100 per cent CONMESS 2024 in the August salary, amongst other lingering demands, within the given period.

He promised that the chapter would continue to work with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and the North-west caucus in its effort to ensure adequate welfare for its doctors.

He further said that the Congress called for the employment of more resident doctors and retention of the state-trained medical students for their mandatory one-year housemanship with better remuneration.

This, he said, would facilitate and improve healthcare delivery as well as help the state to cope with low manpower, being experienced in the health institutions.

“The congress appreciated the unwavering support of the NMA National President, Chairman of NMA, Kaduna State Branch, President of NARD, Leadership of Northwest caucus and all other stakeholders for all their support toward ensuring that our demands are met,” he said.

(NAN)