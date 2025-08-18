The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted three more internet fraudsters arrested at a hotel within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Delivering judgement on Monday, the judge, Dehinde Dipeolu, convicted Adewale Adenekan, Oyatokun Damilola Qudus, and Adisa Okikiade on cybercrime charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

All three defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

Mr Adenekan admitted to defrauding victims and confirmed that N200,000 had already been returned.

Also, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, tendered as evidence by EFCC prosecutor named Mr Yobo, was admitted without objection from the defence.

According to the charge, Mr Adenekan posed as a white American woman on the Google account 19374@gmail in August.

Mr Qudus impersonated “Eric Melissa” on Instagram (@ericmelissa) in August.

Mr Okikiade impersonated “Anthony Krenn” on Google between 2024 and 2025 to gain an advantage.

The EFCC said all three defendants committed offences contrary to Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Sentence

The court sentenced Mr Adenekan to one month in prison, with an option to pay a N300,000 fine.

Mr Qudus received the same sentence of one month imprisonment or N300,000, while Mr Okikiade, who faced a one-count, was convicted with a similar sentencing option.

Earlier, four others arrested during the OOPL operation —Isaac Akinwale, Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo, and Bisiriyu Abiodun— were convicted on Friday for identity theft and obtaining money by false pretence.

During Friday’s hearing on Friday, Mr Akinwale was said to have posed as a female celebrity to defraud a victim of $500.