A bomb explosion has killed two people and injured four others in Borno State.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Konduga Local Government Area.

Local media outlets reported that six boys unknowingly brought the device into the town as scrap metal.

The bomb went off as the boys were moving toward Ajari, a village in the local government area.

The injured were taken to General Hospital Konduga for treatment. As of press time, police had yet to confirm the attack.

In a related development earlier Monday, the police recovered an unexploded ordnance (UXO) in a farmland in the Dikwa Local Government Area.

According to police spokesperson, Nahum Daso, the discovery followed a tip from a farmer, Babagana Kachalla, who reported a suspicious object on his land.

A team deployed by Police Commissioner Naziru Abdulmajid identified the material as a 2.2-meter-long cluster bomb unit (CBU).

The police reported zero casualties while organising a safety training session on handling explosive hazards for residents.