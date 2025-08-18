The immediate and long-term consequences of actions that steer a society towards moral decadence cuts across every domain of its structure, however one key area that is often overlooked is its impact on mental health. Mental health consequences are usually profound, leaving deep psychological scars in the minds of young people who are still in their formative ages. The distortion of core community values can breed internal conflict within young individuals…

In the past weeks or should I say months, the Nigerian airspace has been a site of riotous actions. Although, snippets of information suggest that this is regular practice. However, the calibre of individuals involved and the propensity to gain traction on social media determine how widely such an incident gets circulated. These may have contributed to the dissemination of what has now been widely tagged KWAM 1 and 2. Like many Nigerians,

I have recently watched in disbelief, the horrific manner, events played out on different Nigerian tarmacs. Interestingly, this is not peculiar to Nigeria, as there are recorded cases of near similar actions with air travellers being dragged out of planes and having to face legal consequences of their actions thereafter (although, there appears to be no documentation on physical plane stopping acts from without).

I must state empathetically that I do not support, in any way, acts suggestive of airspace violation, dehumanising actions, or indecent exposure by or of any individual. However, my focus is not on the events that ensued on the Nigerian air tarmac, but of concern is the celebration of worrisome behaviours and their consequential psychological conflicts and mental health impacts on Nigerian children and youths.

The values that any society chooses to applaud, shapes not only the present but its future. On first impression, the celebration of unruly actions may seem like a harmless deviation from tradition. After all, no one gets hurt and emotions are placated. But beneath the thin veneer of ‘all is well that ends well’ gnaws a slow decay. A gangrene that suggests that arrogance and behaviours that put the lives of others at risk are rewarded over diligence, integrity and decency.

When a culture shifts to endorsing catastrophic behaviours that threaten the safety of lives or reward individuals who display unruly behaviours, it promotes indiscipline, disrespect of persons and institutions and sends a dangerous message, particularly to the young and impressionable. This negatively impacts individuals who are at a phase where they are still developing their identities, discovering their senses of purpose, and perhaps hoping to position themselves for relevance in society.

Similarly, when societal values sway toward the promotion of traits such as aggression, the violation of rules, sense of entitlement, and manipulativeness, such society slides down the slippery path to moral apathy. Where injustice is normalised and psychological detachment becomes a coping mechanism for people who struggle with societal decay and the erosion of values once held sacred. Others may adopt the belief that virtue is weakness and success is best achieved through manipulation or aggression. While some may argue that clinging to the concept of a moral compass is outdated, for countless citizens who envision a renewed and just society, it remains a guiding principle. One that shapes choices and reminds people to be better versions of ourselves.

However, the airport dramas of the past weeks have been disheartening and frustrating to the most hopeful optimist in Nigeria, as hardworking and law-abiding citizens found themselves again disillusioned with the wishy-washy actions of those in governance. Unfortunately, such flawed rules foster confusion and resentment. Children and young adults, observing the juicy rewards of those who flout rules and manipulate systems, may begin to question the value of integrity. “After all, why toil if aggression can get you a job and an ambassadorial role?” “Why respect institutions and the rights of others when the violation of ethics earns you an applause?” Little wonder, one hears slogans such as, “school na scam,” being adopted by not a few Nigerian youths. Unfortunately, such actions trivialise hard work, promote impunity, and fracture the moral backbone of any society.

The immediate and long-term consequences of actions that steer a society towards moral decadence cuts across every domain of its structure, however one key area that is often overlooked is its impact on mental health. Mental health consequences are usually profound, leaving deep psychological scars in the minds of young people who are still in their formative ages. The distortion of core community values can breed internal conflict within young individuals, prompting many to question their sense of what is right and wrong or act in ways that leave them in a moral dilemma.

Over time, these conflicts may lead to a myriad of psychological problems such as confusion, sleep issues, guilt feelings, helplessness, dissociative tendencies, personality changes, emotional instability and existential crises. Documented mental health conditions include anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, post traumatic stress disorder and substance use disorders. Anxiety may be experienced by children and young adults who struggle to maintain façades of polished pretence to mask their deep-seated concern over erratic governance or the failures of flawed legal and justice systems. Commonly observed among children and young adults are weak self-esteem that are built on superficial validation, easily bruised by rejection or failed expectations.

Depression may follow suit, fuelled by feelings of disillusionment, helplessness, and hopelessness, from an unjust society. It is also not uncommon to see maladaptive personality traits from long-term exposure to dysfunctional societies and deficient moral guidance. Such individuals may then turn to risky behaviours such as self harm and illicit substance use when they have trouble coping with rapid societal changes, loss of values, breakdown of institutions or when the internal conflicts and pressure to conform to toxic norms becomes overwhelming.

Worse still, the long-term mental health challenges may persist into adulthood, potentially shaping a generation burdened by distorted values and difficulties in relationships, personal and professional life, and in carrying out civic responsibilities. Nevertheless, the potential downward psychological spiral can be truncated, offering hope for a more stable and purposeful direction as a society. Perhaps, a good place to start, is to recalibrate our moral compass to one that applauds and rewards values that build societies such as hard work, empathy, fairness, integrity, responsibility, resilience, innovation and education. Similarly, in our pursuit of innovation and edutainment, we must be careful not to undermine the principles and values that are essential to building a society with a meaningful future. Publicly acknowledging role models that embody these values, not just in words, but in action.

As individuals and collectively, it would be valuable if we critically reassess the impact of our actions on the younger generation, while we assess our complicity in structures of bias and flawed values. As we actively strengthen structures and resources that safeguard their health, uphold their rights, and ensure they enjoy access to equitable systems. Then, we can beat our chest that the journey to healing the psychological wounds inflicted by the promotion of bad behaviours has commenced and the echoes of past harm are replaced by the choruses of justice and the impressionable feels secure.

Margaret Uddin Ojeahere is the founder of Noetic Minders Health Services and a Consultant Psychiatrist with Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau State, Nigeria.