Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has again emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Abubakar defeated 12 other candidates in a keenly contested presidential primary held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

Of the over 763 accredited ballots at the election, he polled 371 votes while his closest challenger, Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, came a distant third with his 237 votes.

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes to come a distant third while the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Muhammed, came fourth with 20 votes.

While Atiku’s victory at the primary was his second successive attempt, it also marked his fifth shot at the presidency. He has had other unsuccessful contests for the seat under both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his current party, the PDP.

The Adamawa-born politician also secured the ticket of the PDP in 2019 but lost at the general elections to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

The former vice-president will again face whoever emerges from the forthcoming presidential primaries of the APC.

Before voting commenced at the election, a strong contender for the ticket, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, stepped down from the race and directed his supporters to vote for Atiku.

Some political analysts believe it was Mr Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the race that tilted the race in favour of the former vice president.

The Sokoto government, who also contested for the ticket ahead of the 2019 election, had campaigned aggressively and rated among the top contenders for the ticket.

Party insiders said he had especially locked down votes from the North-west geopolitical zone which had the highest number of delegates nationwide.

But for his withdrawal, he would have divided the votes of the north and possibly open the way for Mr Wike to clinch the ticket.

