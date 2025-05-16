Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Wulgo in the Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.
Local security operatives reported that the attack was carried out on Thursday night by insurgents believed to be fleeing from Nigerian military operations in the Sambisa forest.
“The Boko Haram came around 2 a.m. They did not target civilians. There were gun battles between them and the military,” a source, who requested anonymity, said.
“Reinforcements, including civilian JTF, arrived Friday morning,” he added.
|
According to a YERWA EXPRESS NEWS report, the terrorists were fleeing military operations from Garin Malam Ali, Garin Glucose, and Ukuba, which are communities within the Sambisa forest.
The latest attack occurred hours after the Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, visited Maiduguri on Thursday, following attacks on four military bases earlier in the week.
Reuben Kovangiya, an army captain and spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, could not be immediately reached. He did not respond to a test message sent to his phone number.
READ ALSO: Troops battle suspected bandits, kill one Official
PREMIUM TIMES reports that there has been a resurgence of terrorist activities in Borno State in recent months after years of success by security agencies to decimate terrorists.
Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, who acknowledged the resurgence, said his government was working with the federal government to ensure the terrorists are defeated.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999