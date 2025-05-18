The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp decline in global life expectancy, reversing a “decade of health gains.”

In its newly released World Health Statistics 2025 report, the global health agency said that between 2019 and 2021, global life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years, which it described as the largest drop in recent decades.

According to WHO, global healthy life expectancy fell by six weeks during the period, largely due to a rise in anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.

These losses, the agency noted, erased most of the gains made from lower mortality due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) during the same period.

The 2024 State of the Nation Health Report recently revealed that Nigeria’s life expectancy stands at 54.6 years, below the global average of 73.3 years.

According to WHO, life expectancy reflects the average number of years a newborn is expected to live under current mortality patterns, making it a key indicator of overall population health and well-being.

Progress on 2025 target

The report also evaluates global data on progress towards WHO’s “Triple Billion” targets, which aim to improve universal health coverage, enhance emergency health protection, and promote better health and well-being for one billion more people by 2025.

It noted that an estimated 1.4 billion more people were living healthier by the end of 2024, surpassing the one billion target.

This progress in healthier lives was attributed to reduced tobacco use, improved air quality and better access to water, hygiene, and sanitation.

“But progress towards increased coverage of essential health services and protection from emergencies lagged; only 431 million more people gained access to essential health services without financial hardship, and close to 637 million more people were better protected from health emergencies,” it noted.

Stalled progress on maternal, child health

The WHO report also highlighted stalled progress in reducing maternal and child mortality.

“This slowdown follows two decades of remarkable gains: between 2000 and 2023, maternal deaths dropped by over 40 per cent and child deaths under five years of age more than halved,” it noted.

WHO attributes this stagnation to chronic underinvestment in primary health care, shortages of skilled health workers, and persistent gaps in essential services such as immunisation and safe childbirth.

Without urgent intervention, the agency warned, the world could see an additional 700,000 maternal deaths and eight million under-five deaths by 2030.

Non-communicable diseases are driving premature deaths

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including stroke, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, have become the leading cause of premature death globally among people under 70, according to the WHO.

These conditions are now responsible for the majority of deaths worldwide, a trend the agency says is being fuelled by population growth and ageing.

This growing burden of NCDs threatens the global target of reducing premature mortality from these diseases by one-third by 2030.

Although there have been some positive developments, such as a drop in global alcohol consumption from 5.7 to 5.0 litres per capita between 2010 and 2022, WHO notes that air pollution and mental health disorders continue to undermine health outcomes.

The organisation also projects a global shortfall of 11.1 million health workers by 2030, with the largest gaps expected in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, a critical concern for health system recovery and resilience.

Uneven progress on infectious diseases

The report also showed mixed progress in tackling infectious diseases. While the incidence of HIV and tuberculosis (TB) continues to decline, WHO reports that malaria has resurged since 2015, and antimicrobial resistance remains an escalating global threat.

It noted that childhood vaccination rates have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, and many countries are still falling short on key health foundations, including nutrition, clean air, and safe housing.

WHO further noted that disruptions in international aid have exacerbated these setbacks, particularly in low-income countries where health systems remain fragile.

WHO warned that without sustained and predictable domestic and international financing, hard-won gains could be lost.

The agency urged renewed investment in data systems and health infrastructure to ensure the world gets back on track towards its 2030 health targets.

