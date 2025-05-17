In recent days, criticism has been mounting over the unfortunate technical glitches that marred segments of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), leaving some candidates frustrated and raising questions about the credibility of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). At the centre of the storm is Prof. Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, whose leadership has expectedly come under fire. However, a closer examination of both the situation and the man at its helm reveals a more nuanced reality – one that warrants a fairer and more informed assessment.

Prof. Oloyede, appointed as JAMB boss on August 9, 2016, inherited a system plagued by inefficiencies, rampant corruption, and outdated methods. Under his stewardship, the Board has undergone an unprecedented digital transformation. From biometric verification to computer-based testing, he has overseen reforms that significantly reduced malpractice, increased transparency, and boosted revenue remittances to government coffers – setting a new standard in public sector accountability and profitability.

It is therefore within this context that the recent technical issues should be viewed. No complex digital system, regardless of planning or testing, is immune to glitches. Global tech giants – from Microsoft to Google – have experienced service disruptions despite their massive infrastructure and investment. What matters is not the presence of a glitch, but how the leadership responds to it.

To his credit, Prof. Oloyede and his team acted swiftly. JAMB immediately rescheduled affected candidates and released updates to keep the public informed. The transparency with which the issue was acknowledged contrasts sharply with the era of silence and cover-ups that characterized the agency’s past. It reflects a culture of responsibility that Prof. Oloyede has instilled – one where institutional integrity is prioritized over image management. There was also a public apology and admission of error.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to consider the scale and complexity of the UTME exercise. Administering a nationwide digital exam involving over 1.9 million candidates across thousands of centers is a logistical feat. The few centres that experienced disruptions represent a small fraction of the whole. Yet, in an age of viral outrage, these isolated cases threaten to overshadow the broader success.

Critics should also remember that holding leaders to account is not the same as scapegoating them. Constructive criticism can coexist with recognition of overall competence. Prof. Oloyede’s track record should earn him not immunity from scrutiny, but the benefit of context. To reduce a man’s legacy to a single moment of disruption – however frustrating it may be – is to ignore years of visionary leadership and institutional rebuilding.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, undoubtedly, remains one of the most effective reformers in Nigeria’s education sector. While no system is perfect, especially at such a massive scale, his swift and transparent handling of the UTME glitches demonstrates a commitment to accountability. The real test of leadership is not the absence of problems, but the courage to confront them head-on. By that measure, Prof. Oloyede passes.

In rounding off, permit me to put on record that I have only seen Prof. Oloyede once – and this was at the GOCOP conference in Abuja in 2023. We didn’t talk, we didn’t discuss. However, I have chosen to do this lest we have another case similar to Prof. Bath Nnaji’s. Nigeria should not continue to treat her heroes, especially those in public service, this way.

Azuh Arinze is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine and author of best-selling books like The CEO’s Bible 1 and 2, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, Anything and Everything Journalism, Conversations With Showbiz Stars, Encounters: Lessons From My Journalism Career, My Story of Many Colours, etc

