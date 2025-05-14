Troops of 6 Brigade, Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have killed a suspected bandit and recovered a rifle in Taraba.

This is contained in a statement by Olubodunde Oni, acting assistant director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, on Wednesday in Jalingo.

According to him, the troops on patrol came across the suspected bandits along the Bandawa-Karim Lamido road.

“In the brief but fierce encounter, troops gallantly engaged the criminals, neutralising one of the bandits and successfully recovering one AK-47 rifle and thirty-nine (39) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“This operation is a testament to the Brigade’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements find no safe haven within Taraba State,” he stated.

The statement added that the Commander of the Brigade, Kingsley Uwa, intervened in the brewing tensions between locals in Kashimbila of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba and Jato Aka of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

It said that a security meeting was held involving all stakeholders to de-escalate the tension.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, both communities agreed to embrace peace and shun all forms of violence, pledging to work together for the safety and development of the region. (NAN)

