Journalism is not simply a profession; it is a sworn commitment, an unspoken yet resolute vow to serve the public cause. It operates as a public secret court, where journalists act as custodians of truth, bound by an ethical creed that demands integrity, accountability, and a relentless pursuit of transparency. This creed is what distinguishes journalism from propaganda, sensationalism, or mere content creation. Journalism, in its purest form, exists solely for the public interest.

An age-old debate? Yes, it is. But why does it still matter today? It matters because it is still an unresolved debate most especially in the Nigerian context currently. The idea that anyone with access to valuable information of public interest can be a journalist has gained ground. However, this does not mean that journalism is no longer a profession, as Joshua Olufemi suggested in his recent and thought-provoking position piece; nor is it merely a vocation, as it is often portrayed.

The reality is that there is both good journalism and bad journalism; serious and unserious press — much like the distinction between soft-sell, entertainment-focused reporting and serious, investigative journalism, as we were taught by Professors Lai Oso, Jide Jimoh, and Tunde Akanni. In this article, I contend, in contrast to Olufemi, that journalism remains a profession. The difference is that it has become an increasingly vulnerable one, and there is little that can be done to halt this evolution.

Multidisciplinary? Yes, it is. This has, in fact, been the foundation of media theoretical evolution. If you are a media and communication student, you would realise that most of the theories that help us explain and understand what journalism researchers focus on were not originally propounded by scholars of media and communication background but from sociology, psychology, political science, and linguistics studies.

For example, Harold Lasswell, a political scientist, developed the “Lasswell Model of Communication,” which outlines the basic components of communication: Who says what, in which channel, to whom, and with what effect. Similarly, the “Uses and Gratifications Theory” was proposed by Elihu Katz, a sociologist, which explores how individuals actively seek out media to satisfy specific needs. Additionally, the “Agenda-Setting Theory” by Maxwell McCombs and Donald Shaw, both from the field of political science, investigates how the media influences the public agenda by highlighting certain issues over others.

From the field of psychology, we have Albert Bandura’s “Social Learning Theory,” which emphasises how people learn behaviours and norms by observing others, including those represented in the media. Another significant contribution is the “Framing Theory,” which examines how media shapes perception by presenting information in particular ways, often studied by both psychologists and sociologists.

Gatekeeping theory, originally developed by Kurt Lewin, a psychologist, elucidates the process through which information is filtered for dissemination. This theory has been pivotal in understanding how news organisations and editors determine what news gets published and what gets omitted. Gatekeeping is essential in controlling the flow of information and shaping public discourse.

These theories, among others, illustrate the interdisciplinary nature of journalism studies and how various academic fields contribute to our understanding of media and communication.

This vulnerability and fluidity of journalism should not be a reason to dismiss its status as a profession but rather a call to critically assess whether the educational system is positioned to sustain its relevance. The survival of good journalism is inseparable from the preparedness of those trained within its structures. Until academia rises to meet the pace of change, the industry will remain steps ahead, leaving institutions to grapple with the growing disconnect between theory and practice.

Joshua Olufemi’s argument rightly underscores the evolving nature of journalism, in which rigid definitions of who qualifies as a journalist often miss the point. However, a critical factor slowing this evolution is the outdated educational system that struggles to keep pace with the rapid transformation of the media landscape. Journalism, by its very nature, reflects the society in which it operates, adapting to technological advancements, audience expectations, and new storytelling methods. Yet, many institutions still rely on curricula that fail to equip students with the digital and investigative skills necessary for modern journalism.

If journalism is to remain relevant and impactful, educational frameworks must shift from traditional theories to dynamic, hands-on training that mirrors real-world practices. Otherwise, aspiring journalists will continue to graduate with knowledge that is already obsolete, widening the gap between academia and industry. The question should not be about rigid qualifications but about whether the system is preparing individuals to engage meaningfully with the evolving demands of journalism. After all, journalism takes the colouration of the society within which it operates, and if society evolves, the structures meant to nurture its storytellers must evolve with it.

Is Journalism Simply a Profession?

Yet, the vulnerability of journalism today is not only due to technological shifts but also to the failure of educational institutions to prepare journalists for the evolving demands of the industry. Journalism reflects the society within which it operates, and as society adapts to current information ecosystems, journalism must too. The outdated structures of academic training fail to equip aspiring journalists with the digital, investigative, and ethical tools required to sustain journalism’s credibility. Without strong educational foundations, journalism risks becoming reactive, instead of proactive, trailing behind trends, rather than setting the agenda.

As a student journalist (2011-2015), I often found myself pondering the vast potential journalism holds when combined with expertise from various sectors and disciplines. This contemplation became particularly vivid when I embarked on teaching and researching journalism (2017-present). I recall a significant day during my time as vice president, and later president, of the Association of Campus Journalists (ACJ) at Lagos State University. I encouraged a nurse and several medical students, who originally had an interest in campus journalism, to delve into the realm of medical journalism. Much like the beat system, where journalists specialise in specific subjects such as politics, sports, or technology, I saw a terrific opportunity for professionals from diverse backgrounds to bring their unique perspectives and knowledge to the field of journalism.

Think About Firsthand Knowledge

Can you imagine a landscape where every sector has dedicated journalists? Individuals who not only possess journalistic skills but also deep insights into their respective fields. This would not only enhance the quality of information disseminated to the public but also ensure more accurate and nuanced reporting. When I spoke to that medical student, I highlighted how his medical background could provide a critical viewpoint in reporting health-related issues, debunking myths, and educating the public on intricate medical matters.

Journalism is not merely an evolving industry but a public trust. To compromise on ethics is to erode journalism itself. To ignore the public interest is to strip it of its identity. If it is not in the interest of the public, it is not journalism. No argument, no exception, no compromise.

Encouraging students from varied disciplines to consider journalism opens doors to specialised reporting. It fosters a diverse media ecosystem where articles and news stories are enriched with firsthand knowledge. Just as the beats system ensures thorough coverage of specific areas, having specialised journalists from different sectors ensures that every facet of society is represented with precision and expertise. This, in some ways, will help curb a prevailing problem I observed while studying the Nigerian media ecosystem where secondary sources, like a thick fog rolling over a restless city, cloud the truth before the public even has the chance to breathe it in. Sometimes, by the time they can smell it, it has already been reshaped, diluted, and slipped through their fingers like smoke in the wind.

Journalism thrives on the diversity of thought and experience. By merging journalistic training with expertise from different fields, we can cultivate a robust, informed, and dynamic media environment. This approach does not merely serve the public, it also elevates the essence of journalism itself, aligning it closely with the evolving complexities of our world.

Some argue that journalism naturally adapts and does not require rigid professional standards. However, adaptation is not the issue; preparation is. The speed at which the media landscape evolves has outpaced academic institutions, leaving graduates ill-equipped to engage meaningfully in modern journalism. Without hands-on experience and curricula that reflect current industry realities, journalism risks being shaped more by convenience than credibility.

Gatekeeping is often criticised for restricting access to journalism, but it serves a vital function in upholding ethical standards. Without rigorous fact-checking and accountability, misinformation flourishes, eroding the public’s trust in journalistic integrity. While journalism must remain accessible, its foundation cannot be compromised by the absence of professional oversight. Ethical journalism is more than just reporting; it is a responsibility to truth and the people it serves.

Similarly, the decline of investigative rigour in favour of engagement-driven content highlights a dangerous shift in which popularity often overshadows accountability. Journalism should not be dictated solely by audience preferences; it must retain its role as society’s watchdog. A profession built on truth cannot afford to prioritise clicks over credibility. Academic training must reinforce journalistic responsibility, ensuring that new generations of journalists hold themselves to a higher standard.

While professionalism alone does not guarantee quality journalism, structured training provides the necessary frameworks of accountability. Ethical lapses in mainstream media should not be used to dismiss professional standards but should rather serve as a call to strengthen them. Without ethical oversight, journalism risks losing its identity, becoming indistinguishable from unchecked content production.

Olasunkanmi Arowolo is a, PhD (Journalism) candidate at the Centre for Journalism, University of Kent, England, and Assistant Lecturer at the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, Lagos State University, Nigeria. He can be contacted at [email protected] or on X/Twitter @olaarowolo.

