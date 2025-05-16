The Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a new Online Citizenship and Business Management Platform.
This is contained in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Friday in Abuja.
Mrs Ajani said that the new digital platform was designed to streamline the application and processing of citizenship and business-related services, ensuring faster turnaround time and improved user experience.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the platform is aimed at managing citizenship applications, processing business permits, and administering regulations related to businesses and foreign workers.
The permanent secretary explained further that the initiative was part of the ministry’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting transparency, enhancing operational efficiency thereby significantly improving service delivery to the public.
“Members of the public, corporate entities, and other stakeholders are hereby expected to access the platform through the following official channels: Ministry of Interior’s website: https://interior.gov.ng.
“Direct portal access: https://candb.interior.gov.ng, [email protected] for support or inquiries.
“The ministry remains committed to establishing a more efficient, transparent, and secure framework for citizenship administration, while continuously enhancing service delivery through digital transformation,” it stated.
(NAN)
