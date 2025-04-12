For over two decades, Chichi Aniagolu, the Regional Director for West Africa at the Ford Foundation, has stood at the forefront of Africa’s development landscape—championing causes that amplify women’s voices, promote social justice, and transform systems.

With a rich background in sociology and a deep passion for Africa’s progress, Mrs Aniagolu has led several top international development organisations across Nigeria and West Africa.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she shares her inspiring leadership journey, how women can influence change, and why there’s no time to waste closing the gender gap.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Aniagolu: All my life, I have always wanted to work in the development sector because I believe Africa can do so much better than it is doing, and I wanted to contribute my quota.

I studied Sociology (at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka) because it is only when you understand people and societies and what makes them behave the way they do, and what can influence them to change that real development can take place.

I, however, knew that to influence decisions I would need to head organisations and to do that I would need to acquire the highest qualification that I could receive as a Sociologist, so I made it a point to get a master’s degree and a Doctorate. I specialised in the Sociology of Development and sub-specialised in women and development.

This gave me the theoretical footing upon which to hinge my work in the development sector.

While studying for my master’s and PhD, I started teaching at the Universities of Cork and Limerick both in Ireland. I returned to Nigeria as the country transitioned to democracy and became a consultant for UNIFEM which is now called UN Women and since then, I have been heading International Development organisations.

I went from UNIFEM to becoming the country director for Ashoka, then the Deputy Programme Director for the EU’s largest funded project in Nigeria at the time called ‘the support to reforming institutions programme,’ which was the €560 million Euro project.

From there, I became the head of the Programme Support Unit for the Canadian International Development Agency, then country Director for Oxfam, Girl Effect, Technoserve and now Regional Director for West Africa for the Ford foundation.

I would say that the qualities that made it possible for me to succeed include my passion for Africa and Nigeria’s development, my dedication to work, collaborative approach to leadership, my forthrightness and hard work

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Aniagolu: The most impactful way is by example; being the leader they can admire and want to become.

However, it is also important to be deliberate about inspiring and empowering others around you by direct mentorship, taking some under your wings, sharing opportunities when they arise and coaching them to succeed.

Women don’t always have these opportunities, and it is important that women support women to succeed.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Aniagolu: The work culture of the 21st century requires collaboration, empathy, listening, teamwork and a flatter hierarchy.

I think more women (not all) are better suited to it and embrace it because of the way they are raised. As a result, women leaders tend to create a more conducive working environment.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Aniagolu: – Luckily, I work in a sector where there is great respect and support for women as leaders and I get all the support I need.

However, it can be challenging to joggle all the responsibilities that a developing society places on a woman even when you are a feminist.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Aniagolu: When I became the Regional Director for the Ford Foundation. The Foundation was an organisation I had always admired and wanted to work for.

Being the Regional Director gives me the opportunity to shape our programmes and interventions. Seeing what we are able to accomplish with the support we provide is so rewarding.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Aniagolu: Knowledge is still the most important thing you can bring to the workplace, which means that education remains key to leadership.

You need to have a desire and a thirst for knowledge so that when you are in a room, you get noticed for the insights you bring. You need to continuously enhance your skills and seek out opportunities where you can be noticed for your intelligence and expertise.

Know what is happening in your field so you are able to offer solutions to the challenges being faced in the sector. Enjoy your life. People want to be around happy people.

The happier you are as a person the higher your chances of achieving a leadership position.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Aniagolu: Still working on it.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Aniagolu: For me it means that we must create a better world for younger women with urgency. We cannot wait another 100 years for women to achieve equality. I am in a hurry to see things improve for women and West Africa.

At the Foundation, we work on two main topics – ending gender-based violence and natural resources and climate justice, two themes that greatly impede women’s ability to succeed.

With my team, we are ‘accelerating action’ to ensure that we are supporting those initiatives that have the potential to address these challenges head-on and improve women’s lives.

I ensure that we are thorough in our choosing those we support, and we never forget what we are doing the work we are doing – to make life better for Nigerians and West Africans.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Aniagolu is also a member of WIMBIZ.

