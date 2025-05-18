On a rainy afternoon of high drama, dazzling football, and emotional celebrations, Bayelsa Queens asserted their dominance once more by claiming their sixth Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership title.

The Prosperity Girls capped a sensational 2024/2025 season with a 4-1 demolition of Naija Ratels in the final round of the Super Six playoffs.

The Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne was electrifying as the curtain fell on what has widely been hailed as the most competitive and tightly-contested NWFL Super Six in history, with four teams still in the title race heading into the final day.

But in the end, the Prosperity Girls from Bayelsa rose highest, delivering a statement performance that left no doubt.

Hat-trick hero lifts Bayelsa

Bayelsa’s title-clinching performance was led by Vera Samuel, who delivered a scintillating hat-trick in the 28th, 61st, and 67th minutes. Her clinical finishing and relentless pressing ensured Bayelsa maintained the upper hand throughout. Mega Cynthia added a fourth goal in the 47th minute to further seal the win.

Naija Ratels momentarily showed resistance when Tumininu Adeshina equalised in the 42nd minute, but Bayelsa’s class and hunger ultimately overwhelmed the Abuja-based side, who finished the playoffs without a single point.

“We came here to finish what we started,” said Bayelsa captain Favour Demehin. “Our coach believed in us, and Vera was on fire. This trophy is for our fans back home.”

Final day fireworks: Super Six delivers till the end

Elsewhere, Rivers Angels edged hosts Remo Stars Ladies 2-1 in a spirited encounter. Titilayo Aweda struck twice (27’, 48’) for Rivers, while Aisha Animashaun pulled one back in the 70th minute for Remo Stars.

Both teams ended with seven points, but Rivers finished fourth on superior goal difference.

The clash between Nasarawa Amazons and Edo Queens ended goalless, a result that secured second place for Nasarawa with nine points. Edo finished third with eight points, narrowly missing out on silver.

Final standings and prize money

Bayelsa Queens finished top of the Super Six standings with 10 points and claimed the ₦10 million grand prize.

Nasarawa Amazons followed in second place with 9 points, earning ₦6 million, and Edo Queens came third with 8 points and took home ₦4 million.

Rivers Angels and Remo Stars Ladies both finished with 7 points, but Rivers secured fourth spot on goal difference, with both sides receiving ₦1.5 million each.

Naija Ratels ended the campaign without a point and also received ₦1.5 million.

Star-studded trophy presentation

The victory ceremony was graced by Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the Ogun State governor, who presented the glittering trophy alongside NWFL board members, Bayelsa State Commissioner for sports, Nigeria Wrestling Federation President Daniel Igali, and tournament host Kunle Soname, chairman of Remo Stars FC.

“A League in transition”: High praise from NWFL Chair

NWFL Chairperson Nkechi Obi described the 2024/25 Super Six as a watershed moment for women’s football in Nigeria.

“This was arguably the most competitive Super Six we’ve witnessed,” Ms Obi remarked.

“Bayelsa Queens showed experience, grit, and attacking flair. The NWFL continues to set new benchmarks, and this season proves we are moving in the right direction.”

Remo Stars’ Kunle Soname reflects on hosting milestone

Tournament host and Remo Stars FC President, Kunle Soname, lauded the atmosphere and quality of competition, praising the Ogun State venue for its role in showcasing the strength of the women’s game.

“Hosting the Super Six has been a landmark moment for us,” Mr Soname said.

“The energy, organisation, and quality of play have been incredible. We’re proud to have contributed to this historic phase of women’s football in Nigeria.”

Bayelsa to represent Nigeria at CAF CL

With their domestic crown secured, Bayelsa Queens will now represent Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire. Their sights are firmly set on returning to the continental stage and ultimately qualifying for the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club Championship.

Individual brilliance recognised

Most Valuable Player: Jenat Akekeromowei (Nasarawa Amazons) Scored 13 goals this season, including four in the Super Six.

Top Scorer: Bolaji Olamide (Remo Stars Ladies); Finished with 15 goals in 19 matches.

Best Goalkeeper: Charlotte Adjei (Remo Stars Ladies) Honoured for consistent excellence; awarded a ₦200,000 prize by the Judith Chime Foundation.

As the dust settles on a historic week in Ikenne, one truth echoes louder than any cheer: Bayelsa Queens are back on their throne and Nigerian women’s football has never looked more alive.

