Nigeria’s insecurity is a national emergency, with 33.1 million people facing food insecurity and millions displaced. Egbetokun’s initiatives show resolve that needs to be deepened for greater impact in a system plagued by corruption, underfunding, and distrust. Otherwise, the NPF will continue to fight with one hand tied. As 2027 elections loom, Nigeria cannot afford half-measures.

Nigeria has been grappling for the past decade-and-a-half or so with a security crisis that threatens its essence in a very fundamental way, with no region spared from the scourge, across its numerous manifestations. From the insurgency of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-East to rampant banditry in the North-West; farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt, numerous locations in the South-West, and South-South; separatist unrest in the South-East, and urban crimes in some cities and towns.

Since 2009, thousands of lives have been lost to Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks alone, with 2.2 million people consequently displaced, and a good number of them scattered across different IDP camps. The North-West is plagued by bandits who kidnap for ransom, targeting schools and highways. Farmer-herder clashes in the North-Central region have displaced more than 1.1 million people, while IPOB’s separatist violence in the South-East disrupts commerce.

Economic downturns have worsened the situation, pushing criminals to target vulnerable groups, consequently deepening poverty, and eroding trust in governance.

Deploying Special Squads for Quicker Response

As Nigeria teeters on the edge, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has launched ambitious measures to curb these multifaceted crises, through a multipronged approach that blends tactical operations with reforms addressing the challenges within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). Very recently, he repurposed the Police Mobile Force (PMF) for greater impact, redirecting its units from escorting VIPs to attending to high-risk areas plagued by banditry and insurgency, with the Squadron Commanders mandated to dedicate fully equipped and combat-ready units for immediate deployment to contain threats.

IGP Egbetokun also deployed special tactical squads to hotspots like Plateau, where over 60 people were killed in Bokkos, signaling a commitment to confronting high-profile violence head-on. His advocacy for community policing is notable, and coupled with quarterly training, rapid response capabilities would be bolstered.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In charging the Squadron Commanders of Police Mobile Force towards faster responses to nuetralise troubled spots in a number of states, Egbetokun IGP Egbetokun stated that, “directives have already been issued concerning the withdrawal of PMF personnel from authorised deployments. It is the duty of all commanders to enforce this directive without delay. A firm but gradual withdrawal from non-core assignments is underway.

“The priority now is to refocus our strength and personnel towards combating violent crimes and safeguarding national security. We will also inject new leadership perspectives, strategic approaches and continuous capacity-building initiatives aimed at restoring the PMF to its rightful place as a dominant force in internal security and a model of tactical excellence.”

Importantly, Egbetokun pointed out that, “The PMF was created as a strike force – to be swift, decisive and combat-ready. Effective immediately, all PMF squadrons are directed to maintain at least one fully equipped, combat-ready unit on standby at all times.

“These units must be prepared to support their respective state commands in any situation requiring urgent tactical intervention. Additionally, each squadron will be required to send one unit for training every quarter.

“These sessions will go beyond operational proficiency, placing strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism and the principles of responsible policing.”

Egbetokun’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal operations within the Force is equally vital. A few weeks ago, he warned officers against extortion and banned arbitrary arrests, including unauthorised phone checks, as a way of addressing part of the public grievance that set off the 2020 #EndSARS protests. His focus on cybercrime, with the NPF National Cybercrime Centre’s apprehension of hackers targets the financial networks fueling banditry in the country.

More so, strategic redeployments of senior officers to critical zones and the launch of a Police Intelligence School in Kwara State underscore his push for professionalism and proactive policing. Collaborations with stakeholders, like his January 2025 engagement with Enugu’s governor and traditional rulers, aim to rebuild trust and gather local intelligence.

Fixing a Broken System

Despite the humongous challenges, Egbetokun has dived in fully to tackle the several problems. Yet, the NPF’s 400,000 officers are woefully inadequate for a population exceeding 200 million, which is far below the UN’s 1:450 ratio. More so, the persistent challenge of underfunding — with ₦1.1 trillion approved for police affairs in 2025, in comparison to ₦6.11 trillion for defence — leaves officers with outdated firearms and no bulletproof vests, while being extremely vulnerable to the outmatched firepower of bandits and other criminals, who wield rocket-propelled grenades, among other devastating munitions.

Egbetokun’s tenure can be considered as a paradox: a leader with bold ideas constrained by a broken system. His efforts at repurposing the Police Mobile Force and special squads towards containing bandits/criminals and reclaiming ungoverned spaces, but without adequate resources, risk becoming largely symbolic. Community policing and CCTV provision could foster trust, but only if funded and accessible. His anti-corruption rhetoric and push is commendable, yet systemic graft remains an issue. The cybercrime focus is forward-looking, but the brain drain of tech talents limits impact. As Nigeria’s terrorism ranking worsens (sixth in 2024 from eight in 2023), Egbetokun has started to confront these realities head-on.

To turn the tide, Egbetokun has to persist in championing systemic change. First, he must continue his campaign for a larger police budget to equip officers and expand surveillance technologies like drones, which could monitor rural bandit hideouts. Second, he must accelerate community policing by fully funding it and integrating vigilantes with strict oversight to avoid abuses. Third, enforcing accountability — prosecuting erring officers transparently — will rebuild trust. Fourth, he should consolidate on engaging through regional nuances that would effectively address issues, from banditry in Zamfara to IPOB in Anambra, etc.

Nigeria’s insecurity is a national emergency, with 33.1 million people facing food insecurity and millions displaced. Egbetokun’s initiatives show resolve that needs to be deepened for greater impact in a system plagued by corruption, underfunding, and distrust. Otherwise, the NPF will continue to fight with one hand tied. As 2027 elections loom, Nigeria cannot afford half-measures. Egbetokun must be supported to transcend systemic constraints towards delivering the security Nigerians desperately need, or the nation risks sinking deeper into chaos.

Silas Nankin writes from Jos, Plateau State

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

