On the eve of the 22nd National Sports Festival, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced generous cash rewards for medal-winning athletes.

During a visit to the Athletics Camp at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area on Saturday, Mr Abiodun pledged ₦2.5 million for every gold medal, ₦1.5 million for silver, and ₦1 million for bronze won by Ogun athletes at the Gateway Games 2024, which officially kicks off on Sunday.

Standing before a visibly charged and appreciative group of athletes, Mr Abiodun declared:

“I understand that when you win a medal, there is an instant award. Once you get a medal, you get a reward, a huge one. Anyone who wins a gold medal in this festival will receive from me the sum of ₦2.5 million.

“For every silver medal, I will give that medalist ₦1.5 million. Anyone who gets a bronze medal will receive ₦1 million.”

The governor’s announcement was met with resounding cheers from the athletes, many of whom have trained for months with one goal in mind; victory.

₦50,000 each within 24 hours

Mr Abiodun also promised that each participating athlete from Ogun State would receive ₦50,000 within 24 hours, regardless of medal outcome, as a show of appreciation for their hard work and patriotism.

“You are here because you are the best from Ogun State,” he told them. “Anyone who is not here is not good enough to represent Ogun State. You are not here to compete alone, but to win. We are hosting to win, and you must bring the medals home.”

He told the athletes that Ogun has a proud history of producing sports icons who have brought honour to both the state and Nigeria. He praised the team for their discipline, commitment, and readiness to represent the Gateway State on home soil.

“Ogun is known for being the best,” he said. “We’ve produced legends in sports. Now, it’s your turn to write history.”

The governor also underscored the National Sports Festival’s unity-building role, describing it as a platform to foster friendship and collaboration across Nigeria.

“The National Sports Festival was organised to bring all Nigerians together in unity.

“By the time you leave here, you will have bonded together and exchanged hands of fellowship across the Niger and Benue.”

Good infrastructure, historic firsts

Mr Abiodun emphasised that this edition marks a major milestone, as it is the first time all Ogun athletes are being camped together ahead of the National Sports Festival, signalling a new era of structured and professional preparation.

He highlighted the state’s investments in sports infrastructure, especially the renovation of the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, which is now poised to host international competitions.

“We have made available the infrastructure and facilities that have become a reference point in sports in Nigeria,” he said. “We are working to develop the sports economy in Ogun State.”

Addressing concerns, staying focused

Mr Abiodun acknowledged that no major competition comes without a few hiccups, but assured the athletes that minor challenges reported from camp would be addressed swiftly.

He urged them to cooperate with officials, stay focused, and give their all.

“This is a huge moment, not just for you, but for Ogun. The whole nation will be watching. Let’s rise to the occasion,” he said.

As Ogun State prepares to officially welcome the nation on Sunday, one thing is clear: its athletes are not just playing for glory; they’re playing for pride, history, and a potentially life-changing payday.

