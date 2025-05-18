The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and cloudy weather conditions, with thunderstorms, across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Saturday in Abuja, predicted sunny skies on Sunday.

It also forecast patches of cloud and thunderstorms in parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening.

According to NiMet, in the North-central region, sunny skies are forecasted, with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, and Kogi states in the afternoon or evening.

NiMet also predicted morning thunderstorms in southern regions, including Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom States, with isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

“On Monday, sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected in the northern region, with chances of morning thunderstorms in Taraba and Adamawa States.

“Isolated thunderstorms are forecasted for the afternoon or evening in parts of Kaduna, Taraba, and Adamawa States.

“In the North-central region, sunny skies with some cloud are expected, with isolated thunderstorms possible over the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Plateau States.

“Southern regions will see morning thunderstorms in Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, followed by isolated thunderstorms later in the day.”

According to NiMet, for Tuesday, sunny skies with few clouds are forecast over the northern region, with chances of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, and Adamawa States in the morning.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States later in the day.

NiMet also forecasted sunny skies with patches of cloud in the North-central region, with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening in the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Niger states.

“The southern region will experience morning thunderstorms in Cross River, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States, with thunderstorms expected later in the day.”

The agency advised the public to take precautions, as strong winds might precede thunderstorms, and to secure loose objects to prevent damage.

“It also urges residents to avoid driving under heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances, and stay clear of tall trees to avoid falling branches.

“Airline operators are encouraged to consult NiMet for specific weather reports to assist in flight planning.”

(NAN)

