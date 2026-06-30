The All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday presented its governorship candidate nomination form to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Ilorin, the state chairman of the party, Sunday Fagbemi, said the form was presented to enable the candidate fill and submit to INEC.

He said this followed the ratification of Mr Danladi’s s victory at the primaries by the APC National Headquarters.

“Before now, we have conducted the primaries. There have been winners for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, the Senate and the gubernatorial, but the National Headquarters of our party said we should not announce,” he said.

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“The National Working Committee of our party has gone through all the processes, especially those that have complaints.

“People who had complaints have ventilated their complaints to the Appeal Committee who have equally gone through them.

“So, NWC has come out with the candidates. And It is now our duty to give them the forms to fill so that they will be uploaded to the INEC portal. This is what we have done in the office.

“The one that we are unveiling here today is that of the gubernatorial candidate, who is Rt. Hon Yakubu Salihu Danladi. So, on behalf of the National Chairman of our party, I am handing this form over to our candidate.”

In his remarks, Mr Danladi thanked President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the leadership of the party both at the national and state levels for their support and trust to fly the flag of the party in the 2027 general elections.

He also thanked the co-contestants for their participation and promised his readiness to “carry them along”.

“We thank God Almighty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the National Chairman of our party. We also thank the leader of the party in the state, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the state executives and other major stakeholders of the party,” Mr Danladi said.

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“There are reconciliations going on already as is usual with party primaries. Sixteen of us who contested know that a winner must emerge and a winner has emerged and it is now left for us to carry everyone along and we will definitely do that.

“By His grace, APC is one family, and we are going to be more united and much stronger. We thank all Kwarans. We will not disappoint you and God Almighty will guide us.”

The briefing event was attended by members of the state House of Assembly, cabinet members, party executives and elders, and women groups.