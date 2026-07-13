Police and other security agencies have launched a search operation for nine mourners, including two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), kidnapped along the Ochadamu-Ejule road in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The victims were travelling with the remains of a former Deputy Corps Commander of the FRSC, Augustine Ikwue, from Osogbo, Osun State, to his hometown in Otukpo, Benue State, for burial when gunmen ambushed their vehicle around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Lawal Fagge, confirmed the incident, saying the abductors seized nine people, including two FRSC personnel, but later abandoned the deceased officer’s body near Ejule community.

“We recovered the corpse on Friday after a search operation and handed it over to the family. He was buried on Saturday in his hometown in Otukpo,” Mr Fagge said.

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He added that the kidnappers later contacted the deceased officer’s wife using his mobile phone and demanded a ransom of N450 million for the release of the victims.

“The abductors used the cellphone of the deceased officer and called his wife, demanding a huge sum of money for those in their captivity to regain their freedom,” he said.

According to security sources, police officers, soldiers, local hunters and vigilantes have been deployed to comb forests around the Ochadamu-Ejule axis in search of the victims and their abductors.

The incident has drawn condemnation from the senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, who described the attack as inhumane.

Mr Moro said it was disturbing that armed men could ambush a funeral convoy, abduct grieving mourners and later demand ransom for their release.

He sympathised with the family of the late FRSC officer and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue those still in captivity and bring the perpetrators to justice.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported a resurgence of kidnapping and bandit attacks in parts of Kogi State in recent months, particularly along major highways and rural communities.

On 1 June, suspected gunmen attacked Ayegunle Bunu in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, killing residents and abducting dozens of travellers before troops of the Nigerian Army rescued 23 victims during a follow-up operation.

On 17 June, the army announced the rescue of five kidnap victims abandoned by fleeing terrorists during sustained military operations in Adankolo Forest.

The Kogi State Government has also introduced a series of security measures in recent weeks, including restrictions on commercial motorcycle operations in parts of Kabba/Bunu, a ban on night travel on state roads and intensified intelligence-led operations following attacks linked to suspected bandit groups.

As of the time of filing this report, the nine abducted mourners, including the two FRSC officials, remained in captivity while rescue efforts continued.