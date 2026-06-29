The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sacked all his advisers, assistants, and the deputy chief of staff

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mashood Agboola, those relieved of their appointments are the special advisers, advisers, special assistants, and assistants to the governor.

The decision also affected the principal private secretary to the governor.

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“His Excellency expresses his gratitude to all the appointees for their priceless service to the state. He wishes them the best in their future endeavours,” Mr Agboola said in the statement early Monday.

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The governor directs all affected appointees to hand over the government property in their custody to the Office of the Secretary of the State Government.

Mr AbdulRazaq, whose second term ends at the end of May next year, is seeking election to the Senate under the All Progressives Congress.