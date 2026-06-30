Students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Tuesday, held a peaceful protest over insecurity in their off-campus communities, demanding urgent intervention from the university management and security agencies.

The protesters briefly blocked the Minna–Bida Road before reopening it to traffic.

They locked the university’s main gate, insisting that the vice-chancellor and other principal officers take concrete steps to address the recurring attacks on students.

The students said they had previously met with the vice-chancellor to raise concerns over repeated armed robbery incidents targeting students residing outside the campus.

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According to the protesters, the vice-chancellor told them that the university was not responsible for incidents occurring outside its premises.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim.

The students further alleged that for about three weeks, suspected armed robbers had been attacking students in off-campus neighbourhoods, reportedly arriving in Hilux vehicles and wielding firearms.

The students said several victims had been dispossessed of laptops, mobile phones and other valuables worth millions of naira during the attacks.

“We are no longer satisfied with promises. What we need are practical measures that will guarantee our safety,” one of the protesters said.

The students urged the university management to collaborate with security agencies to improve surveillance and ensure the safety of students residing in communities surrounding the institution.

University yet to respond

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to obtain the reaction of the university management were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

However, the vice-chancellor was said to be attending a meeting with officials of the Students’ Union Government.

The protest comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Niger State, where residents have continued to report cases of armed robbery, kidnappings and banditry.

Students of tertiary institutions in the state have repeatedly expressed concerns over attacks in off-campus communities, with many calling for stronger collaboration between school authorities, host communities and security agencies to protect lives and property.

While universities have direct responsibility for security within their campuses, off-campus security largely falls under the jurisdiction of conventional security agencies, although institutions often work with law enforcement to enhance the safety of their students.