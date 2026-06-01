The Anambra State Ministry of Health has directed all proprietors and operators of mortuaries in the state to register their facilities and renew expired licences in line with the prevailing Public Health Law.

The directive was contained in a public notice issued by the Director of Medical Services, Chukwulobelu Ugochukwu, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike.

According to the notice, all mortuaries currently operating in the state but not registered with the Directorate of Medical Services are required to immediately commence the registration process.

The ministry also directed mortuary facilities with expired operational licences or those due for renewal to regularise their status without delay.

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It stated that hospitals providing mortuary services should register their mortuary units independently, regardless of the registration status of the hospitals themselves.

The notice further stressed that the directive applied to all mortuary facilities operating illegally or without proper approval.

The ministry said the exercise formed part of the state government’s healthcare reform agenda aimed at sanitising and strengthening the healthcare sector.

It noted that the initiative would improve regulatory oversight and maintain proper standards in mortuary practice.

The ministry added that the measure would also help control the spread of infectious diseases during outbreaks and pandemics, while curbing unlawful activities associated with the improper handling and mutilation of corpses.

“The ministry is updating its database of registered mortuary facilities across the state to enhance monitoring, regulation and compliance with public health regulations.

“Affected operators are given until 5 June to complete their registration and licence renewal processes.

“Full enforcement and inspection exercises will commence across the state after the deadline, with appropriate sanctions imposed on defaulters and illegally operating facilities in accordance with the law,” it said.

The ministry appealed to stakeholders to continue supporting efforts aimed at improving healthcare service delivery in the state.

(NAN)