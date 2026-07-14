The police command in Rivers State has arrested a man, Richard Emmanuel, for allegedly killing his lover, Caroline Sunday, following an argument in the Eneka area of the state.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the arrest while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, allegedly attacked the victim after accusing her of infidelity.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries that resulted in her death. Preliminary investigations show that the couple has two children together,” she said.

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The police spokesperson said the incident occurred on Saturday and that the suspect was currently in police custody.

She added that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later confirmed dead.

“Investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure justice for the victim,” she said.

Ms Agabe assured residents that the command would conduct a thorough investigation and ensure due process was followed.

A witness familiar with the incident told NAN that the tragedy occurred on Abraham Street in Eneka Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

The source alleged that Mr Emmanuel confronted Ms Sunday over claims that she was involved in a relationship with another man.

According to the witness, the victim denied the allegation, leading to an argument between the couple.

The source further alleged that the suspect assaulted the woman during the confrontation, causing her to fall and hit her head against the sharp edge of a wall.

“Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing Caroline’s cries for help.

“On arrival, they found her lying in a pool of blood. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful,” the source said.

The witness stated that neighbours restrained the suspect and alerted officers from the Eneka Police Division.

The source further explained that the police subsequently arrested Mr Emmanuel and evacuated the victim from the scene.