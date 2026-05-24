The Anambra government has launched the rollout of Lenacapavir (LEN PrEP), a long-acting injectable drug designed to prevent HIV infection and reduce new cases among vulnerable groups and high-risk communities.

Speaking at the launch in Awka, the Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, described the programme as a critical intervention in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Mr Obidike said prevention remained one of the strongest tools in combating HIV transmission.

He warned against diversion or commercialisation of the medication, stressing that it was strictly for public health use.

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“We appreciate Chukwuma Soludo for supporting healthcare reforms and expanding access to lifesaving medical services in the state.

“Anambra’s HIV statistics appear high partly because more residents are embracing regular testing and becoming aware of their HIV status,” he said.

Also speaking, Maureen Umeakuewulu, chief medical director, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), described the rollout as timely amid rising HIV cases among adolescents.

Ms Umeakuewulu stressed the importance of preventive healthcare and applauded the federal government for including Anambra among the states selected for the programme.

The Anambra State AIDS Programme Coordinator, Tonia Mbagwu, disclosed that the state currently has an HIV prevalence rate of 2.4 per cent, the highest in the South-East region.

Ms Mbagwu said more than 56,000 residents were currently living with HIV, underscoring the urgent need for behavioural, structural and biomedical interventions to curb the spread of the virus.

Representatives of the World Health Organisation, the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and other development partners attended the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the long-acting injectable was administered to four beneficiaries during the launch.

Unlike conventional daily HIV prevention pills, LEN PrEP is administered twice yearly, providing a more convenient alternative for people at risk of contracting HIV.

NAN also reports that the medication is being offered free of charge at designated healthcare facilities across the state, including COOUTH, Awka; Federal Medical Centre, Onitsha; Trauma Centre, Oba; and Comprehensive Health Centres in Ukpo and Neni.

(NAN)