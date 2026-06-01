The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State has arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered several items allegedly stolen during a robbery operation in Uyo, the state capital.

The police said the suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led investigation into a robbery incident reported on 25 May.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, the command said a resident alerted the police after three armed men allegedly invaded his residence and carted away valuables.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said detectives immediately launched an investigation and commenced efforts to track down the perpetrators.

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The police identified the first suspect arrested as Inyene Aniefiok, a resident of Eka Street, Uyo.

According to the police, Mr Aniefiok confessed to participating in the robbery and subsequently led investigators to two other suspects, Emmanuel Thomas and Elijah Gideon, both residents of Udi Street, Uyo.

The police said the two suspects were arrested in the early hours of 29 May.

The command said a follow-up operation led to the recovery of several items suspected of being stolen during the robbery.

The recovered items include a Sumec generator, an arc saw, electrical cables, hand gloves, wrecking tools, a pinch bar, machetes and a blood pressure monitoring machine.

The police did not disclose the value of the recovered property.

The police said they are still investigating the crime, and that they are making efforts to apprehend other suspected members of the robbery gang and to recover the weapons allegedly used during the operation.

Last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, disclosed that the command arrested 178 suspects and recovered 69 firearms between January and May as part of efforts to combat armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other crimes across the state.