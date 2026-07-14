Kwara State University (KWASU) have secured competitive research grants from two renowned funding organisations, reaffirming the university’s growing reputation for research excellence. Four research teams from(KWASU) have secured competitive research grants from two renowned funding organisations, reaffirming the university’s growing reputation for research excellence.

At the international level, a research team led by Bolatito Olanipekun, principal investigator, was awarded a $43,913 research grant by TWAS-UNESCO. At the international level, a research team led by Bolatito Olanipekun, principal investigator, was awarded a $43,913 research grant by TWAS-UNESCO.

At the national level, three KWASU research teams emerged successful under the 2025 National Research Fund (NRF) grant scheme. At the national level, three KWASU research teams emerged successful under the 2025 National Research Fund (NRF) grant scheme.

The team led by Abdulwaheed Musa received N37,590,000, while Kehinde Alabi’s team secured N25,000,000. Another team led by Khafayat Olatinwo was awarded N20,435,900. The team led by Abdulwaheed Musa received N37,590,000, while Kehinde Alabi’s team secured N25,000,000. Another team led by Khafayat Olatinwo was awarded N20,435,900.

While presenting the award letters to the successful researchers, the Vice-Chancellor, Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, congratulated the grant recipients on their outstanding achievement, describing their success as a reflection of the university’s support of impactful research and innovation.

Mr Jimoh also encouraged the awardees to mentor early-career researchers, stressing the importance of building a strong research culture that will continue to attract competitive grants and enhance the institution’s global visibility.