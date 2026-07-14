The Nigerian police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 35-year-old man, Olarewaju Abiodun, before a chief magistrate’s court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, over alleged unlawful possession of a human skull.

The defendant faces one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

He, however pleaded not guilty

The prosecutor, Akinwale Oriyomi, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant and others at large, allegedly committed the offence on 29 June at Aisegba-Ekiti, within the Ode-Ekiti Magisterial District.

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Mr Oriyomi alleged that the defendant conspired with others to unlawfully possess a dry human skull.

He said the offence contravened Section 421 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Defence lawyer Ayorinde Busuyi urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate overseeing the case, Abayomi Adosun, granted the defendant bail of N200,000, requiring two sureties.

He adjourned the case until 17 August for hearing.

(NAN)