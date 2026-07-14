The National Association of Persons With Physical Disabilities (NAPWPD), Abia Chapter, has urged the Nnenna Oti Bus Terminal management to employ qualified members across its operational departments.

The appeal was made on Monday during a courtesy visit by the association’s leadership to the management of the transport facility in Umuahia.

Presenting the association’s address, NAPWPD Chairman in Abia, Iroabuchi Alozie, praised the state government for establishing the terminal and introducing Abia Green Shuttle Buses.

He described the transport initiative as a symbol of Abia’s new direction, reflecting development, orderliness, efficiency and excellence under the present administration.

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Mr Alozie said many members possessed the educational qualifications, professional competence and integrity required to perform effectively in different roles within the terminal.

He identified potential positions including ticketing officers, clerical officers, route departure officers, customer Service personnel, administrative assistants, ICT personnel and other suitable appointments.

“Our appeal is not based merely on sympathy but on the provisions of the law,” Mr Alozie said.

He said the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, and the Abia State Disability Law guaranteed equal employment opportunities and public participation.

“We therefore urge the management to translate these legal provisions into practical action,” he added.

According to him, employing qualified persons with disabilities will further demonstrate Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to inclusive governance and equal opportunities for all residents.

Mr Alozie also raised concerns over the alleged harassment of an association member by a Green Shuttle Bus driver at Bata Junction, Aba.

He urged transport operators and members of the public to respect the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities as protected under federal and state laws.

Responding, the terminal’s General Manager, Ifeanyi Chima, apologised over the reported incident involving the Green Shuttle Bus operator.

Mr Chima, represented by the Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Manager, John Thompson, assured the association that the allegation would be thoroughly investigated.

He said appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any operator found culpable after the investigation into the reported incident.

According to Mr Chima, the Otti administration places high priority on inclusion, accessibility and equal treatment for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

He said dedicated facilities had been provided for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women and nursing mothers within the terminal.

Mr Chima disclosed that a reserved area had been created inside the departure lounge specifically for passengers with special needs.

“We have directed that any person with special needs who buys a ticket must be boarded first,” he said.

He added that bus operators were undergoing continuous training and retraining on the government’s policy of dignity, inclusion and orderly service delivery.

“Any operator who fails to comply will not operate from this terminal,” Mr Chima warned.

He also disclosed that management had established a grievance redress mechanism to promptly address complaints from passengers using the transport facility.

Mr Chima urged passengers to report discrimination cases with details, including bus registration numbers and ticket information, to facilitate prompt investigation and action.

He reaffirmed management’s commitment to working closely with NAPWPD and other stakeholders to ensure the terminal remained accessible and inclusive for everyone.

“You and I are on the same page on this and I have identified areas that you people can function very well.

“I’m going to do a memo and emphasise on your request,” Mr Chima assured the association’s leadership.

The NAPWPD delegation pledged continued support for the developmental programmes of the Otti administration and policies promoting inclusion, accessibility and good governance across Abia.

(NAN)