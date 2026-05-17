The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has dismissed a report by an organisation identified as TrackNG linking him to the construction and furnishing of an ultra-modern conference and e-learning facility in Abia State.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Udora Orizu, on Saturday, Mr Kalu said the report wrongly linked him to the implementation and supervision of the project captured in the 2024 federal government budget.

Mr Orizu described the publication as misleading and politically motivated.

He explained that the constitutional responsibility of lawmakers is limited to attracting developmental projects to their constituencies, stressing that legislators neither serve as procuring agencies nor supervise the execution of projects.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The role of a legislator is to attract projects and development initiatives to his constituency. The legislature neither serves as the procuring agency nor supervises the execution of such projects.

“Implementation remains strictly the responsibility of the executive arm of government and its relevant agencies,” the statement said.

Mr Orizu said he would ordinarily not have responded to the report but decided to clarify the issues to prevent members of the public from being misled.

According to him, it was “curious and mischievous” for the image of the deputy speaker to be used in relation to a project over which he had no implementation or supervisory responsibility.

The office also called on the relevant government agency responsible for the contract to investigate the matter and ensure accountability immediately.

“We call on the appropriate procuring agency to take immediate steps to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that whoever was awarded the contract is held accountable in line with the law,” the statement added.

He noted that the priority of the deputy speaker’s office was to ensure that the project is completed and delivered for the benefit of the people.

READ ALSO: Reps spokesperson wins APC primary election

He further clarified the controversy over the project’s location, explaining that the initial reference to Bende Secondary Grammar School was an error.

According to Mr Orizu, the school already has an ICT Centre, and the project was originally intended for Onuinyang before a corrigendum was issued to correct the location in the budget documentation.

“On the issue of the project location, it is important to clarify that the initial naming of Bende Secondary Grammar School was an error, as the school already has an ICT Centre. The project was originally intended for Onuinyang, and a corrigendum was subsequently issued to correct the location accordingly,” he said.