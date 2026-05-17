The Lagos State Police Command has received operational assets from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) ahead of the planned launch of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), a new tactical formation designed to improve rapid response to violent crimes across the state.

According to a statement on X on Saturday by police spokesperson in Lagos, Abimbola Adebisi, the items include two operational vehicles, 50 ballistic helmets, 50 bulletproof vests and 50 ballistic shields. They are expected to enhance the safety and mobility of officers deployed to the unit.

The development comes as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it is embarking on ongoing operational reforms aimed at improving response time to armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes, particularly in high-density urban environments such as Lagos.

In Lagos, security operations have long been supported by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, a public-private initiative established by the state government to provide logistics and equipment to security agencies operating in the state.

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Presenting the equipment, the Executive Secretary of the LSSTF, Ayodele Ogunsan, stated that the Fund remained committed to supporting security agencies with critical logistics required for effective policing and public safety.

He noted that the intervention reflects sustained collaboration between the state government and security agencies to strengthen operational capacity and improve response to emergencies.

Receiving the items on behalf of the command, Commissioner of Police Tijani Fatai expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government and the LSSTF for what he described as continued support to policing operations in the state.

He explained that the assets would enhance the operational readiness of the VCRU and improve the command’s capacity to respond swiftly to violent crime incidents and emergencies.

Mr Fatai added that the command remains committed to proactive policing, improved crime prevention and stronger public safety efforts in line with ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Police Force.