Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to continue praying for the country’s leaders for divine guidance to steer the nation toward progress.

Mr Jonathan also urged citizens to encourage one another and work collectively for peace, justice, and national development.

The former president made the call on Saturday while addressing church leaders and delegates at the 13th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Abuja.

He said Nigeria would only attain greatness when citizens speak the truth, even in difficult times.

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“Society progresses when men and women of integrity, courage, and vision stand in the right places and speak the truth. We must continue to pray for our leaders, encourage one another, and work collectively for peace, justice, and national renewal,” Mr Jonathan said.

The former president condemned the killings recorded in different parts of the country amid worsening insecurity and urged Christian leaders to constantly speak against violence.

“When we look around today, particularly at the challenges confronting our country, it is easy to become discouraged. Violence, insecurity, moral decline, and the loss of human values have become deeply troubling realities.

“In times past, such incidents would shake the conscience of the nation. Today, people are killed, communities are destroyed, and life seems to continue as though nothing has happened. This ought not to be so,” he said.

Mr Jonathan also urged church leaders to serve as role models by defending the truth and standing against injustice in society.

“That is why the role of the Church remains indispensable. The Church must continue to stand as the conscience of society, speaking truth, defending righteousness, and shaping lives through faith and godly example.

“The influence of modern technology and information systems, though beneficial in many ways, has also contributed to the spread of negative values where wrong is sometimes celebrated more than good. This is not the future we should desire for our children and generations yet unborn,” he added.

Mr Jonathan has consistently positioned himself as a voice for peace, tolerance, and national unity since leaving office in 2015. During and after his presidency, he repeatedly urged political leaders and citizens to embrace dialogue over violence, particularly during periods of electoral tension and insecurity across the country.

His remarks at the Anglican Diocese of Abuja synod align with his advocacy for peaceful coexistence and responsible leadership. The former president has often warned against divisive politics, hate speech, and the normalisation of violence, insisting that national stability can only be sustained through justice, truth, and respect for human life.

He gained international recognition for conceding defeat in the 2015 presidential election to former President Muhammadu Buhari, a decision widely credited with preventing political unrest at a tense moment in Nigeria’s democratic history. His famous position that “my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian” has since become one of the defining statements associated with his peace advocacy.

Beyond Nigeria, Mr Jonathan has also played mediation and peacebuilding roles across Africa. Through the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and international diplomatic engagements, he has participated in election observation missions and conflict-resolution efforts in several African countries. In recognition of his contributions to peace and democratic stability, he has received multiple honours and appointments linked to peace advocacy and governance.

Nigeria’s Anglican leader’s message

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba, also urged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the country’s economic and security challenges.

Mr Ndukuba commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for its economic reforms but noted that millions of Nigerians are still grappling with the high cost of living, unemployment, inflation, and poverty.

He expressed concern over the country’s rising foreign debt, unstable electricity supply, and the management of crude oil resources, calling for greater transparency and policies that directly benefit citizens.

Mr Ndukuba also advocated stronger investment in agriculture, manufacturing, and youth employment to stimulate economic growth and ease hardship across the country.

On insecurity, the cleric condemned the continued killings, attacks, and displacement of communities in parts of the country, particularly in Plateau State, Benue State, and Kaduna State.

He commended the efforts of security agencies but stressed the need for improved security strategies.