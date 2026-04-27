Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will return to the ring on 25 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to face Kristian Prenga in a comeback bout.

The fight marks Joshua’s first outing since he resumed training following a tragic car accident while in Nigeria in December 2025

That tragic accident claimed the lives of two of his close friends, forcing a pause in his career.

Confirming the development, Sky Sports reported that the bout forms part of a new multi-fight agreement for the British-Nigerian boxer, with promoter Eddie Hearn also targeting a potential blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury later in the year, possibly in November, although negotiations are still ongoing.

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Speaking on his return, Joshua said: “It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring, and today is the next step on that journey. I’m delighted to have agreed a multi-fight deal starting with July 25 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left oﬀ. As I said, The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

Other potential fights

Joshua’s comeback comes at a critical moment in the heavyweight division, with several high-profile matchups being discussed. Beyond the anticipated showdown with Fury, renewed attention has also turned to a long-standing potential fight with American boxer Deontay Wilder.

The rivalry between Joshua and Wilder, often described as one of boxing’s biggest unresolved matchups, resurfaced recently after Wilder’s victory over Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena in London. The American used the moment to publicly challenge Joshua, reigniting speculation about a future clash between the two heavyweights.

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Joshua, who has been rebuilding both physically and mentally in recent months, has returned to full training camp and is reportedly working closely with members of Oleksandr Usyk’s team as he prepares for his return.

Before the December setback, Joshua had remained a central figure in the heavyweight scene, and his July comeback is expected to set the tone for a decisive phase in his career.

With Saudi Arabia continuing to position itself as a global hub for major boxing events, Joshua’s return in Riyadh is likely to draw significant global attention.

Further details on the fight card and undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.