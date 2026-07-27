Team Nigeria’s remarkable run at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow continued on Monday as Rafiatu Folashade Lawal won the country’s sixth gold medal with a commanding, record-breaking performance in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event.

The reigning Commonwealth champion successfully defended her title, producing a flawless performance that saw her rewrite both the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records.

Lawal lifted 103kg in the snatch to set new Games and Commonwealth records before raising 126kg in the clean and jerk for another double record. Her combined lift of 229kg also established new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records, sealing a dominant victory.

The Nigerian finished 14kg ahead of Canada’s Ann-Sophie Taschereau, who claimed silver with a total of 215kg, underlining Lawal’s superiority throughout the competition.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Her sweet victory came just hours after Onome Omolola Didih delivered Nigeria’s fifth gold medal in the women’s 53kg event with another record-breaking performance. Didih set Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records in the snatch (93kg), clean and jerk (113kg) and total lift (206kg).

Earlier on Monday, Edidiong Umoafia had opened Nigeria’s weightlifting gold rush by winning the men’s 71kg title with a Commonwealth Games record total of 319kg.

The victories continue Nigeria’s dominance in weightlifting after the country’s para powerlifters laid the foundation for the medal charge during the opening days of the Games.

Nigeria’s first three gold medals came through Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Riluwan Idris in para powerlifting. In contrast, silver medals were won by Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema, Rita Ferdinand and weightlifter Ruth Asuquo Nyong.

With athletics, wrestling, boxing and more weightlifting events still to come, Team Nigeria’s medal tally is expected to grow as the country pursues one of its most successful Commonwealth Games campaigns.