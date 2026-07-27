The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has recorded 3,200 confirmed Ebola cases, including 1,405 deaths, as the outbreak continues to spread across six provinces, according to the country’s latest situation report.

The report, which covers data up to Saturday, showed that 571 patients have recovered, while 773 others remain in isolation and under medical supervision.

Within the previous 24 hours, health authorities recorded 125 new infections and 51 deaths, underscoring the continued transmission of the virus.

Ituri remains epicentre

The outbreak, declared on 15 May, is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, although candidate vaccines are undergoing evaluation.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the report, Ituri Province continues to bear the brunt of the outbreak, accounting for 89 per cent of all confirmed infections nationwide.

Health authorities attributed the sustained spread of the virus to population movements, insecurity, artisanal mining activities and cross border travel involving Uganda and South Sudan.

They noted that the outbreak remains in a phase of sustained transmission, with a high level of virus circulation across affected communities.

The report also highlighted mounting pressure on treatment facilities, particularly in North Kivu Province, where 171 patients are occupying centres designed for 141 beds.

Nationwide, Ebola treatment centres have reached an occupancy rate of 82.1 per cent, reflecting the increasing burden on the country’s health system.

Authorities said surveillance and response measures would be intensified to curb transmission and prevent further spread of the disease.

Case in Uganda

The latest figures from the DRC come as neighbouring Uganda moves closer to being declared Ebola free.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Uganda began the mandatory 42-day countdown after discharging its last Ebola patient from an isolation unit.

Under World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, a country can only be declared Ebola free if no new cases are recorded during the 42 -day period.

Preparedness in Nigeria

As the outbreak worsens in Central Africa, Nigerian health authorities have intensified surveillance and emergency preparedness to reduce the risk of cross border transmission.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) activated its Emergency Operations Centre, strengthened screening at points of entry and heightened surveillance across states following the declaration of the outbreak in the DRC and Uganda.

READ ALSO: CEPI begins first human trial of Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

The federal government has also identified 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory as being at high risk of Ebola infection based on a dynamic risk assessment and has urged state governments to strengthen surveillance, isolation capacity and infection prevention measures.