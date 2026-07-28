The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has strongly condemned the racist abuse targeted at Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo on social media, describing the attacks as unacceptable and insisting that discrimination has no place in football or society.

The federation issued a strongly worded statement on the eve of Nigeria’s opening match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, reaffirming its commitment to the safety, dignity and well-being of every member of the Super Falcons squad.

According to the NFF, the online abuse followed recent incidents at the team’s hotel in Morocco, where racist comments and emojis were directed at the Nigerian international.

The federation stressed that the attacks were particularly unjustifiable because the authorities had already apprehended the individual responsible for the theft, compelled him to return the stolen cash in full, and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment.

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“The racist abuse and emojis directed at our player make absolutely no sense, especially as the individual responsible for the theft was apprehended, made to return the stolen cash in full, and sentenced to six months in prison,” the statement read.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance against discrimination, the NFF maintained that racism, in any form, has no place in football or wider society.

“The safety, dignity, and well-being of our players remain our utmost priority,” the federation added.

Despite the off-field distractions, the football governing body insisted that the Super Falcons remain united and fully focused on their WAFCON campaign, beginning with their Group C opener against Malawi.

“The entire team stands united, unbothered by distractions, and fully focused on tomorrow’s WAFCON 2026 opener against Malawi,” the statement concluded.

The NFF’s position has since been echoed by Esther Okoronkwo’s club, AFC Toronto, which also released a statement condemning the racist attacks and pledging unwavering support for the Nigerian forward.

“There is no place for racism in football, in sport, or in our communities,” the Canadian club said.

AFC Toronto noted that Okoronkwo had been subjected to racist abuse while proudly representing Nigeria at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and reaffirmed its belief that football should remain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

“At AFC Toronto, we believe football should be a place where everyone feels safe, respected and valued. We are proud to stand with Esther and all athletes who face racism and discrimination, both on and off the pitch.”

The club also highlighted a message previously shared by Okoronkwo in response to the abuse, quoting the iconic words of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

According to AFC Toronto, those words reflect the type of football culture and community that players, clubs and supporters should strive to build.

“Those words are a reminder of the kind of game, and the kind of community, we’re all working to build.

“We stand with our players. We stand with everyone working to make football more welcoming, inclusive and respectful.”

The twin statements from the NFF and AFC Toronto underscore the growing unity within the football community against racism as the Super Falcons prepare to begin their quest for another continental title in Morocco, determined not to let off-field hostility derail their ambitions.