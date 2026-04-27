The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the ongoing case between cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus “Blord” Ifejirika and activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse to 19 May for mention.

Both VDM and Blord appeared before Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia for the continuation of the trial, ten days after the businessman was granted bail on self-recognition and subsequently released from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

During the proceedings, Mrs Ofili-Ajumogobia recused herself from the criminal case filed by the Nigeria Police Force against Blord, which arose from allegations made by VDM, Sahara Reporters reported.

Also in attendance was human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who had earlier vowed to secure Blord’s release and alleged foul play in his remand.

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This newspaper reported that Blord was remanded over allegations of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the unauthorised use of VDM’s identity.

Unexpected event

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, one of the lawyers in the case, Chikezie Elijah, said all parties informed the court of their readiness to proceed.

He noted that the defendant, as well as both the prosecution and defence teams, were present in court, given the public attention the case has attracted.

“However, the judge, in a most unusual event, decided to state to the courts that she will be recusing herself from this case and will be sending the file to the Honourable Chief Judge for reassignment of this case. And it was a most unexpected event, as far as I know, there was no formal application.

“So it is presumed that the court’s motto decided to adjourn and send the file back to the Honourable Chief Judge. And this only happens when there is a formal likelihood that the integrity of the judicial process will be painted in a bad light. And this is the reason why most times the courts would, on their own sole volition, decide to send back the file”, Mr Elijah said.

Confidence

According to him, Ms Ofili-Ajumogobia’s decision to recuse herself and adjourn the case was aimed at preserving public confidence and the integrity of the proceedings.

He said this became necessary in light of the intense social media backlash, including widespread criticism, name-calling and online attacks.

He added, “So yes, even though it is surprising, it is not too surprising to us, the lawyers, because this is actually the judicial process, when things like this happen within a case or a matter that is pending in court.”

Reconciliation

Meanwhile, Blord and VDM met on the court premises and appeared to reconcile. In a video obtained by this newspaper, the pair were seen holding a brief conversation in the presence of their legal representatives.

They were also seen shaking hands as they exited the court premises.

However, VDM stated that the case was no longer about Blord, but about demonstrating to Mr Sowore, whom he accused of interfering in the matter, that there was little he could do.

He said: “It’s not about Blord anymore, it’s a thing of pride now, it’s about Sowore. I want to show Sowore that he cannot do anything, I want him to know.”

Backstory

This newspaper reported that VDM and Mr Sowore had been at loggerheads since Blord’s remand, after the Ondo-born activist and politician condemned Blord’s remand and vowed to do everything within his power to secure the discontinuation of the case.

However, VDM criticised the politician and openly challenged him, stating that he would have ignored Mr Sowore if his online remarks didn’t reveal what he described as a “hidden agenda.”

VDM also warned that if Mr Sowore impersonated him or used his identity without authorisation for any purpose, he would respond as firmly as he had in Blord’s case.

“If you are truly your father’s son, Omoyele Sowore, try what Blord did, use my picture on a billboard or to promote anything without my approval, I’ll send you to prison”, VDM said.

He alleged that Mr Sowore had harboured a long-standing dislike for him, claiming that Mr Sowore believed he had taken over his role in activism.