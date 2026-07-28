Team Nigeria faces one of its busiest days at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as athletes compete across athletics, weightlifting, swimming, boxing and wheelchair basketball in Glasgow.

The Nigerian team heads into Day Five on a high after winning 10 medals—six gold and four silver—to occupy fourth place on the medals table behind Australia, England and Canada, while remaining the highest-ranked African nation.

Much of Nigeria’s success has come from para powerlifting and weightlifting. Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Riluwan Idris, Edidiong Umoafia, Onome Didih and Rafiatu Lawal have all won gold medals, while Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema, Rita Ferdinand and Ruth Asuquo Nyong claimed silver.

Attention now shifts to the athletics track, where Nigeria’s sprinters will be chasing places in the finals.

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The day’s programme begins with the women’s 400m first round. Patience Okon George, who has a season’s best of 51.41 seconds, will compete in Heat Two, while Esther Elo Joseph, with a season’s best of 50.97 seconds, lines up in Heat Three. Edidiong Udo will represent Nigeria in the men’s 400m first round after clocking a season’s best of 44.91 seconds.

Nigeria will have three athletes in the women’s 100m semi-finals, with Rosemary Chukwuma, Blessing Ogundiran and Miracle Oluebube Ezechukwu each drawn in separate races, giving the country three chances of reaching the final.

The men’s 100m semi-finals also offer strong medal prospects. National champion Favour Ashe, who has run 9.93 seconds this season, will compete alongside national record holder Kanyinsola Ajayi, whose season’s best of 9.84 seconds makes him one of the favourites for a place in the final. Adekalu Fakorede, with a personal season’s best of 9.98 seconds, completes Nigeria’s sprint line-up.

In the field events, high jumper Temitope Adeshina enters the women’s final with genuine medal hopes after clearing 1.97m this season. In comparison, Oyesade Olatoye competes in the women’s hammer throw following a season’s best of 70.46m.

Nigeria will also be represented in swimming by Collins Ebingha and Abduljabar Adama in the men’s 50m butterfly, while Dorcas Oka competes in the women’s 50m freestyle. Ruth Ayodele will fly the country’s flag in the women’s 63kg weightlifting final, and Patricia Mbata faces Australia’s Mary Kate Smith in the women’s 75kg boxing quarter-final. The women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team is also scheduled to play its next match.

With places in the men’s and women’s 100m finals, the 400m semi-finals and medals in the field events and weightlifting all at stake, Tuesday promises to be one of Team Nigeria’s most important days yet as it looks to strengthen its position among the leading nations in Glasgow.