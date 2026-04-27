Condemnation has followed a viral video showing adult political supporters chanting a praise song likening 28-year-old Iniabasi Akpabio to a “mother,” with critics describing the display as a reflection of poverty-driven political culture.

The footage, which surfaced online over the weekend, captured delegates addressing Ms Akpabio, daughter of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a political mobilisation outing with the City Boy Movement.

In the clip, Ms Akpabio is seen inside a bus distributing caps and T-shirts branded with the logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to delegates from Akwa Ibom State.

As she handed out the items, several visibly older men repeatedly chant in Pidgin English: “National mama, one kposa for mama.” and sang “Na our mama be this”

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Ms Akpabio, who serves as director of the City Boy Movement in Akwa Ibom, appeared composed as the chants continued.

The event happened at the Renewed Hope National Youth Tour held in Edo State between 23 and 24 April.

Criticism and reactions

The video has since drawn reactions on social media, especially Facebook, with many users criticising what they described as a culture of excessive political praise, fueled by economic hardship and patronage.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, described the scene in a Facebook post as evidence of what he called “slavery in the name of politics.”

“If you are still in doubt that many Nigerians have embraced slavery in the name of politics, this video should offer you clarity,” Mr Effiong wrote.

He questioned why older men would direct such praise at a young political figure, adding that the development reflected deeper governance concerns in Akwa Ibom and at the national level.

“You were a slave for Akpabio while he ruled with an iron fist as governor for eight years, he has been a minister, and currently on track to become the worst Senate President in history, but you are ready to continue to worship his young daughter shamelessly,” he wrote.

In a Facebook comment, a brand consultant Godwin Akpan said the reaction results from what he termed “a longstanding social problem”.

“If you have ever spent time in Akwa Ibom, you will understand our people’s struggles. Many still cling to the troubled mentality of slavery… The political class has destroyed our people’s dignity,” he wrote, warning of the impact of poverty, unemployment and limited exposure on civic behaviour.

Emeka Chidi, a Facebook user, criticised what he described as “mental slavery,” noting that some of the men chanting could have children older than Ms Akpabio.

“When poverty is used as a weapon, conscience and thought cannot stand as defence,” another commenter, Victor Ejike, wrote.

Background to the chant

The chant “Na our mama be this” gained prominence in March 2025 during public engagements involving Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

It went viral following a visit to a nursing college in Agbor, Delta State, where midwives received professional kits under the Renewed Hope Initiative.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the nursing college later queried a student who posted a video online, showing some students singing a counter-version of the song.

The phrase has since become a recurring feature at political gatherings, often used to signal loyalty or admiration toward influential figures.