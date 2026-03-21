In a sport driven by legacy and rivalry, Tyson Fury has made his priorities clear. The former heavyweight champion has declared that a long-awaited clash with Anthony Joshua remains the biggest fight in boxing, even ahead of another shot at world titles.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his 11 April comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury left little room for doubt about what comes next.

“Of course, if it’s a fight to be made, let’s get it done. Let me get Makhmudov out the way, and we’re on,” Fury said.

“The biggest fight for me in world boxing, is me versus AJ. Even today, after all these years, it’s still the biggest fight.”

The fight that refuses to fade

For over a decade, the potential showdown between Fury and Joshua has loomed over the heavyweight division; two British giants whose careers have intersected without ever colliding in the ring.

Titles have changed hands, rivals have come and gone, but the intrigue has only intensified. Fury, who has already conquered the division and held all major belts at different points in his career, now frames the Joshua fight not as a necessity, but as a legacy-defining spectacle.

In his own words, the appeal goes beyond gold.

“Being a five-time world champion or the chance to knock AJ out, I’d take the chance to knock AJ out,” he added. “Once you’ve won all the belts before, it’s not the be-all and end-all. I think the fans are more interested in me and Joshua in the street rather than another world title.”

Other paths, same destination

While Joshua sits firmly at the top of Fury’s wishlist, the heavyweight landscape remains fluid. The 35-year-old also pointed to a potential trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk, as well as possible title fights against emerging contenders like Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois.

Each option carries its own stakes, history with Usyk, opportunity with Wardley and Dubois; but none, according to Fury, matches the magnitude of facing Joshua.

It is a reflection of how boxing narratives are often shaped: not just by belts, but by rivalries that capture public imagination.

Joshua’s road back: Tragedy, recovery, and return

Across the divide, Joshua’s own journey has taken a more turbulent turn.

The British-Nigerian star returned to winning ways with a sixth-round stoppage of Jake Paul in Miami last December. But just days later, his momentum was halted by a devastating car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of his close associates; personal trainer Kevin Ayodele and recovery therapist Sina Ghami.

The incident cast a long shadow over his career, forcing a period of reflection and recovery. Now back in full training, Joshua has resumed preparations for a summer return and was recently seen working alongside Usyk and trainer Iegor Golub.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has dismissed claims that a Fury-Joshua fight is already signed, stating that there is “absolutely nothing agreed,” though he confirmed that serious discussions had taken place prior to the accident.

For now, the focus is on a July comeback, with Dillian Whyte among the names mentioned as a potential opponent to rebuild momentum.

The Heavyweight landscape shifts again

Meanwhile, Usyk continues to shape the division’s immediate future. The Ukrainian is preparing to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Egypt, at the historic Giza Necropolis.

He has also indicated that his career is nearing its final chapter, with plans to fight just twice more, including a potential trilogy bout with Fury.

Legacy over Belts

In a division crowded with storylines, Fury’s stance cuts through the noise. For him, the equation is simple: legacy fights outweigh title pursuits.

And at the centre of that equation remains Anthony Joshua.

Years have passed, opportunities have come and gone, but the demand has not faded. If anything, it has grown louder; fuelled by history, rivalry, and the promise of resolution.

For now, Fury’s path runs through Makhmudov. But beyond that, the message is clear.

The biggest fight in boxing is still waiting.