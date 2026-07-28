Team Nigeria has maintained its place among the leading nations at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, ending Day Four in fourth position on the medals table and ahead of every other African country and hosts Scotland.

After four days of competition in Glasgow, Nigeria has won 10 medals—six gold and four silver—to trail only Australia, England and Canada.

Australia leads the standings with 59 medals (26 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze), while England sits second with 32 medals, and Canada is third with 21 medals. Scotland, despite competing on home soil, is fifth with five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Nigeria’s six gold medals have come from para powerlifting and weightlifting, two sports in which the country has continued to dominate.

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The medal charge began with para powerlifting stars Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Riluwan Idris, who all struck gold, while Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Rita Ferdinand added silver medals.

The momentum continued in weightlifting, where Edidiong Umoafia won the men’s 71kg title with a Commonwealth Games record total of 319kg.

Onome Omolola Didih followed with a stunning performance in the women’s 53kg event, setting Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total lift to claim Nigeria’s fifth gold medal.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Rafiatu Folashade Lawal then delivered the country’s sixth gold, successfully defending her women’s 58kg title while setting new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records in all three lifts.

Nigeria’s fourth silver medal came through Ruth Asuquo Nyong, who finished second in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event.

The strong performances have kept Nigeria ahead of African rivals South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Uganda, while also placing the country above host nation Scotland on the gold-medal table.

The impressive showing reflects the impact of months of preparation, including Team Nigeria’s high-performance training camp in Aberdeen and the National Sports Commission’s renewed focus on athlete welfare.

With athletics, wrestling, boxing and more weightlifting events still to come, Team Nigeria remains firmly on course for one of its most successful Commonwealth Games campaigns.