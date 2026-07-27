Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has declared that Nigeria’s mission at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is crystal clear: retain the continental crown and secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The defending champions will begin their title defence against tournament debutants Malawi on Tuesday at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, with Madugu insisting his side is fully prepared for the challenge ahead.

Nigeria head into the tournament as record 10-time African champions and favourites to lift an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title, but the coach insists his players are focused solely on achieving their objectives one game at a time.

“We are here for the defence of the WAFCON trophy, and the team is fully ready and set to go,” Madugu said ahead of the Group C opener.

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“We have a focus, we have a target, and we know what we really want to achieve. We are here to ensure that we qualify for the World Cup, as well as retain the trophy we won last year.”

‘We will not underestimate Malawi’

Despite Malawi making their maiden appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Madugu dismissed suggestions that the Super Falcons would take their opening opponents lightly.

The Nigerian coach described the Scorchers as a quality side and stressed that every team at the tournament deserved respect after earning qualification.

“They are debutants in the WAFCON, but they are a very good side,” he said.

“We’re not taking any team for granted because you need to respect everybody that has qualified for this competition. Everybody is coming here with a purpose, with a mission, so you don’t undermine or underestimate what anybody can do.”

Madugu also reiterated that Nigeria’s mentality remains unchanged regardless of the opposition.

“Usually when you prepare for a competition, your ultimate goal is to win. So, you approach every game as it comes, and you try as much as possible to make sure that you win all your games.”

Madugu welcomes tournament expansion

The Super Falcons coach also welcomed CAF’s decision to expand this year’s competition to 16 teams, describing it as another significant step in the development of women’s football across Africa.

According to him, the larger tournament creates more opportunities for talented players across the continent to showcase their abilities on the biggest stage.

However, Madugu believes African football authorities must continue investing in player welfare, coaching development and sporting infrastructure to sustain the game’s growth.

Meanwhile captain of the side Rasheedat Ajibade also gave her thoughts ahead of her side’s opener, echoing her coach’s sentiments, insisting that the only measure of a successful performance against Malawi is securing all three points.

The Nigerian skipper said attractive football alone would count for little if it did not translate into victory.

“A good performance from the Super Falcons will be to win. Three points, and that’s all we think is a good performance for us because that’s all that matters in this tournament,” Ajibade said.

“Of course, you want to think about how you play, how you perform, the tactical and all of those brilliances. But if you do all of that and you don’t win, I don’t think that’s going to count for anything in this game, in this tournament.”

‘Malawi deserve respect’

Ajibade also praised the remarkable progress made by women’s football in Malawi, pointing to the country’s qualification for the tournament and the success of star sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga in elite leagues abroad.

She said Malawi’s rise reflects deliberate investment in the women’s game.

“It shows the progress they’re making,” Ajibade said.

“It shows the intentionality of their federation or their nation investing in women’s football.

“And also, some of their players are also playing in top-flight leagues as well. It shows that, yeah, the future of women’s football is really bright with intentional investment and consistency all round.”

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‘Create the right environment’

Beyond the tournament, Ajibade called for sustained investment in women’s football across Africa, stressing that creating the right environment would encourage greater participation and help retain more female athletes.

“When you create the right environment, it increases participation and it increases retention,” she said.

The Super Falcons captain added that athletes perform at their best when they feel safe, comfortable and free to express themselves.

Nigeria will kick off their WAFCON 2026 campaign against Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, 28 July, as the defending champions begin their quest for another continental title and a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.