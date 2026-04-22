Some protesters rallied on Tuesday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, raising concerns about the credibility of the 15 August governorship election in the state.

The demonstrators, drawn from the Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens and allied groups, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of partisanship in the manner of deploying officials from other states into Osun State.

Without providing proof, they alleged that personnel were moved from states including Ondo State and Lagos State without due process, warning that such actions, coming weeks before the election, could erode public trust in the process.

The protesters said Osun State appeared to be treated differently from other states, arguing that complaints against electoral officials are typically investigated with affected officers given the opportunity to respond.

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They added that recent election states had not witnessed what they described as last-minute redeployments based on unverified petitions.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the protesters marched to the INEC office in Osogbo, where they sought a meeting with the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola, to demand assurances of neutrality and transparency.

Rewrite Babalola, represented by the Head of Legal Department, Mr Niyi Fayanju, and the Head of Voters’ Education and Publicity, Mr Rufus Ariyo, assured the protesters that their votes would count.

The protesters had staged a protest earlier in April when the new REC was to resume office.

“We say no to any technical rigging and to the partisan deployment of INEC officials from other states for sinister motives,” the group stated.

In a petition submitted at the commission’s office, the group said the integrity of the electoral process must be protected, noting that public confidence in elections is central to democratic legitimacy. They warned against any actions that could create undue advantage for political actors or compromise established procedures.

The group also urged the electoral body to ensure strict adherence to guidelines, including the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for voter verification and transparent collation of results.

“The credibility of elections is not merely a technical affair; it is the moral foundation upon which the legitimacy of government rests. We will not tolerate any contrived advantage, predetermined outcomes, or procedural subversion that undermines the will of the people,” the petition read.

The group rejected what they termed technical manipulation of the process and cautioned against electoral offences such as vote buying, result falsification and disruption of polling activities.

While describing the protest as peaceful, the organisers called on security agencies to maintain order and protect demonstrators.

They said their action was not aimed at undermining INEC but at strengthening accountability, adding that citizens would continue to monitor developments as the election approaches.

“The people of Osun deserve the best from every public institution, and INEC under your leadership is no exception. We ask that you discharge your duties with a free mind, guided by law and conscience, knowing that history and the people of Osun are watching.

“‎Any form of malpractice will not be allowed in Osun. We trust that your tenure will reaffirm public confidence in INEC and strengthen the democratic ethos of our state and nation,” the petition stated.

The 15 August governorship poll is expected to be closely watched amid growing concerns over the conduct of electoral authorities in the state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Accord is set to face Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside other candidates, including Salaam Folasayo and Esan Olajide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and African Action Congress (AAC), respectively.