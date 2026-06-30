Now, today, 30 June, the wheel completes another turn. The 2025/26 year closes, and Rotarian Sikiru Owonikoko steps forward as the third District Governor of Rotary International District 9127 — inheriting a District that has spent this past year in the light, and a media infrastructure better positioned to keep it there.

As the 2025/26 Rotary year draws to a close today, 30 June, I find myself pausing to reflect — not just on the programmes and projects, but on the deeper meaning of what it means to serve through an institution that has, for over a century, quietly changed the world, one community at a time.

My Rotary journey began towards the end of 2018, a deliberate and intentional decision that I count among the best I have ever made. Rotary International, founded in Chicago in 1905 by lawyer Paul Harris and three colleagues, is today one of the world’s largest humanitarian service organisations, with over 1.4 million members across more than 46,000 clubs in 200 countries. Its foundational ethic — service above self — is not merely a slogan. For those of us who have lived it, it is a discipline.

This year ending today, I served in two roles within Rotary International District 9127: as District Media Relations Chair and as deputy Editor-in-Chief of the District Governor’s Newsletter. District 9127 covers the Federal Capital Territory and parts of north-central Nigeria — a district with significant civic footprint and growing institutional presence in the Rotary family.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The year belonged, in every meaningful sense, to the outgoing District Governor, Dame (Dr) Princess Joy Nki Okoro — a woman of remarkable grace, organisational clarity, and genuine commitment to service. Working with her was a privilege. My charge was straightforward in its ambition, if demanding in its execution: ensure that every programme, project, and activity of the district received robust, dignified, and timely media coverage. In a media environment as competitive and often distracted as Nigeria’s, that requires both strategy and persistence.

The year opened with the formal handover ceremony on 1 July, 2025, when Dame Joy Okoro received the mantle from Rotarian Mike Nwanoshiri — a moment that marked both continuity and new direction for the district. Her installation, held at Chida Hotel also in July 2025, set the tone: purposeful, well-attended, and media-visible in the way that institutional milestones should be.

A significant part of the year’s media work lived inside the pages of the District Governor’s Newsletter. Under the editorship of Rotarian Winifred Ogbebor — a disciplined and creative editor-in-chief whose editorial vision gave the publication both rigour and warmth — our team produced what I can only describe as a genuinely anticipated monthly read. In an era in which institutional magazines often feel like obligatory dispatches, ours became something members actually looked forward to. Each edition arrived as a full magazine — richly designed, substantively reported, and reflective of the breadth of District 9127’s activities across its clubs and communities. The newsletter became, in effect, the district’s institutional memory for the year: a running record of service, fellowship, and achievement that no single event could capture on its own. Serving as deputy editor-in-chief under Rotarian Ogbebor’s leadership was a reminder that good journalism — even in a voluntary, service-driven context — demands the same standards of craft and intentionality that any serious publication requires.

The high point of the year, in terms of both scale and logistical complexity, was World Polio Day. Rotary’s commitment to polio eradication is one of its most historic undertakings — the organisation has been a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative since 1988, and has contributed over $2.1 billion to the effort, helping to reduce wild poliovirus cases by more than 99.9 per cent worldwide. District 9127 marked the occasion, not with a single event but with a full week of activities that brought together all six District Governors in Nigeria under one coordinated effort in Abuja. Each District Governor led a team to one of the six area councils of the FCT, taking the polio message directly to the grassroots. Coordinating media deployment across all six councils simultaneously — including television coverage — was among the most demanding and rewarding assignments of the year.

Beyond the calendar of events, the district also issued press statements on matters of national significance. When former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away, the District, like many civic institutions, felt the weight of the moment and responded with appropriate public voice.

Now, today, 30 June, the wheel completes another turn. The 2025/26 year closes, and Rotarian Sikiru Owonikoko steps forward as the third District Governor of Rotary International District 9127 — inheriting a District that has spent this past year in the light, and a media infrastructure better positioned to keep it there.

Rotary rolls on. And I am grateful to have helped push the wheel.

Max Amuchie is the CEO of Sundiata Post.

A Past President of the Rotary Club of Abuja CBD, Rotarian Max Amuchie served as District 9127 Media Relations Chair and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the District Governor’s Newsletter in the 2025/2026 Rotary Year. He has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of the Governor’s Newsletter and Assistant Governor in the 2026/2027 Rotary Year