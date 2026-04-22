President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that details of the meeting were not made available to State House correspondents.

However, it was gathered that discussions centred on national unity, governance, and ongoing efforts to stabilise the country’s economy and security situation.

Mr Tinubu has in recent months engaged past leaders and key stakeholders as part of a broader consultation strategy.

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Wednesday’s meeting with Mr Jonathan is seen as part of that outreach and continuing efforts at national consensus-building.

The meeting also underscores a growing pattern of consultations and bridge-building by the Tinubu administration.

Mr Jonathan’s last visit to the President was on 29 November 2025, shortly after he was airlifted out of Guinea-Bissau following a couple of staged attacks by soldiers loyal to the then-President Umaro Enbalo three days

(NAN)