The Nyesom Wike faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has unveiled former Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cornelius Fawenu, as the running mate of its governorship candidate, Kawu Agaka, for the 2027 election.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by the party’s publicity secretary, Olusegun Adewara.

According to the statement, Mr Agaka communicated his decision to nominate Mr Fawenu as his preferred running mate in a letter to the party’s state chairman after concluding consultations with party stakeholders.

The PDP said the choice of the cleric reflected its determination to present a balanced, competent and people-focused ticket capable of offering an alternative to the current administration in the state.

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“Rev. Fawenu is a man of proven integrity, humility, compassion and exceptional leadership whose emergence reflects the party’s commitment to presenting a competent, inclusive and people-oriented ticket capable of restoring purposeful governance to Kwara State,” the statement quoted Kawu Agaka as saying.

The party noted that Mr Fawenu, who hails from Babaloma in Kwara South Senatorial District and currently serves as the PDP Chairman in the district, emerged after a rigorous selection process involving four shortlisted personalities.

It added that his emergence was based on his leadership qualities, loyalty to the party and contributions to promoting peaceful coexistence, religious harmony and community development across the state.

The PDP said the ticket represents a blend of experience, innovation, grassroots appeal and religious balance.

“The Kawu/Fawenu ticket embodies the competence, integrity, experience and inclusive leadership required to rescue Kwara State from the last eight years of hardship and insecurity and place it firmly on the path of sustainable development, economic prosperity, social justice and accountable governance,” the party stated.

The 53-year-old Mr Fawenu is the Presiding Pastor of Oasis of Wisdom Bible Church, Ilorin. He graduated in Biochemistry from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has spent more than 23 years in Christian ministry.

The PDP described him as a respected Pentecostal minister, interfaith advocate and promoter of peaceful Muslim-Christian relations, noting that he has consistently worked with traditional institutions and communities to foster dialogue, peace and development in Kwara State.