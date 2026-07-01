The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within Nigerian cities rose to N1,431.25 per trip in May, underscoring the continued rise in transport costs across the country.

The bureau disclosed this in its latest Transport Fare Watch report released on Tuesday.

According to the report, the average intra-city bus fare increased by 2.43 per cent from N1,397.27 recorded in April. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 38.63 per cent from N1,032.46 paid in May 2025.

The NBS said fares increased across major transport categories during the month, including intercity bus services, domestic air travel, motorcycle (okada) rides and water transport, although the monthly increases were relatively modest.

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Among the categories tracked, motorcycle transportation recorded the sharpest annual increase.

The report showed that the average fare for intercity bus travel rose to N9,699.55 in May, representing a 0.96 per cent increase from N9,607.41 in April. Compared to May 2025, the fare increased by 21.89 per cent from N7,957.41.

Similarly, the average airfare for specified domestic routes increased to N157,552.19, up by 0.12 per cent month-on-month and 20.86 per cent higher than the N130,361.85 recorded in May last year.

Motorcycle transport recorded the highest annual increase among the categories surveyed, with the average fare rising to N1,072.51. This represents a 3.56 per cent increase from April and a 52.45 per cent rise from May 2025.

Water transport fares also increased during the month, rising to N2,276.48 from N2,222.84 in April, a 2.41 per cent increase. On an annual basis, the fare was 30.88 per cent higher than the N1,739.32 recorded in May 2025.

State-by-state variation

The report showed significant differences in transport fares across states.

Ondo State recorded the highest average fare for intercity bus travel at N11,080, followed by Abia State at N11,066.13, while Kwara and Edo states recorded the lowest average fares.

For intra-city bus transportation, Zamfara State recorded the highest average fare at N1,878.80, followed by Taraba State at N1,771.96. Abia and Adamawa states posted the lowest average fares.

Kano State recorded the highest average domestic airfare at N184,139.29, ahead of Lagos State at N176,971.65, while Gombe and Nasarawa states reported the lowest airfares.

The report also showed that Kaduna State recorded the highest average fare for motorcycle transportation at N1,720.76, while Rivers State posted the highest average water transport fare at N6,893.55.

According to the NBS, the South-west recorded the highest average fares for intra-city bus services, intercity bus travel and motorcycle transportation.

The South-south, meanwhile, recorded the highest average water transport fares during the review period.